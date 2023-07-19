Truecaller launches AI powered Assistant in India; gears up to filter fraud

Truecaller Assistant is now available within the app on Android

Uses cloud telephony & machine learning to answer your calls in a natural language

Screens your calls, filters out the spammers, tells you who’s calling and why

Truecaller, the world’s leading global communications platform, has launched Truecaller Assistant in India. Assistant is an innovation that leverages machine learning and cloud telephony to create the most helpful call-screening solution on the planet.

Truecaller launches AI Enabled Assistant

Truecaller Assistant is a customisable, interactive, digital receptionist that answers your calls for you and helps you avoid unwanted callers. Assistant responds quickly and understands your caller with high accuracy. You can see a live transcription of what the caller is saying, so you know who they are and why they’re calling. Then you can decide if you want to take over the call, ask the caller for more information with just a tap or mark it as spam.

Truecaller Assistant now in India

“Until now, Truecaller would show you whos calling but now you can let Truecaller Assistant have a conversation with the caller on your behalf, ” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD India at Truecaller. “This is a very exciting next step for us in helping people avoid spam and fraud callers completely. Weve rolled this out to a few markets earlier, and we are really happy to offer this to Truecaller fans in India.”

Truecaller Assistant is available on a free 14-day trial, after which subscribers can add Assistant as part of Truecaller Premium Assistant plan that starts from INR 149 per month (INR 99 as part of the limited promotional deal). The service was previously launched in the US and Australia, and additional markets and languages will soon follow. In India, Assistant will initially support English, Hindi and ‘Hinglish’. Users can choose from different personalised assistants with varying accents and intonation, in different styles such as professional, friendly or courteous.

Learn More about how easy it is to have Truecaller Assistant intercept your calls, so you can engage with the calls you want and avoid fraud and spam. See our call screening webpage.

About Truecaller

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 350 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October, 2021.

