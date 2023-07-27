TruLiv Launches OLYMPUS – A state-of-the-art and India’s Finest Coliving Property

Announcing their launch as a precursor to establishing their leadership position in the coliving space in India, Truliv, a Chennai-based Co-living startup, launched its premium flagship property called TruLiv Olympus today. A premium co-living residence, Olympus isIndia’s first-of-its-kind, built-to-suit, premium co-living space spread across 60000 sq. ft. and situated in Porur consisting of 356 beds and lays claim to being India’s finest coliving property.

Truliv Olympus

Located in the southwestern part of Chennai at Porur, Truliv Olympus is well-connected to key commercial points of the city such as Guindy, Vadapalani, and Poonamallee. This area is well-developed with hospitals, educational institutions, supermarkets, restaurants, and parks, making it an ideal location for living space targeted at working executives in various IT companies.

The purpose-built luxury co-living space Olympus is aesthetically designed and offers a wide range of lifestyle amenities presented in a modern setting like no other. These amenities include a cafeteria, gaming zone, purified drinking water, a modern gymnasium, a mini theatre, and 24/7 power backup and on-demand Wi-Fi connectivity. The fully furnished and aesthetically designed rooms provide elegant workspaces while also thoughtfully providing lounge access.

Truliv Olympus is at the heart of Chennai’s upcoming IT development center with nearly 40L sq. ft. of office space under development. It is within close proximity to several educational institutions, healthcare facilities, workplaces and transport infrastructure, and major arterial roads. Like Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Hospital Porur, DLF Cybercity, L&T Innovation Campus, AMBIT IT park, Commerzone Business Park, Jayanth Tech Park, and L&T Infotech are all within close vicinity.

Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, Co-founder, Truliv said, “Truliv Olympus in Porur offers young professionals a pioneering co-living experience at the center of Chennais western region. It is a state-of-the-art co-living property with modern amenities and optimized living spaces with highly efficient space utilization, catering to evolving preferences. The upcoming metro development enhances connectivity, and easy access to industrial corridors makes it ideal for professionals The ongoing development and infrastructure improvements in Porur indicate the areas growth potential. Truliv Olympus provides convenience, community-centric living, and seamless connectivity in Chennai.”

Mr. Rohit Reddy, Co-founder Truliv said, “Olympus is India’s finest, built-to-suit, state-of-the-art coliving habitat that is convenient and designed for comfort ease of living and work. It is a plug-and-play model that is premium, with the great utility of space offering high-class functional amenities. Every aspect of the property has been efficiently designed with the intention of offering the best-in-class features of a premium coliving property.”

About Truliv

Truliv is a leading coliving operator in Chennai that successfully raised a seed round of $1.5 million recently.

Growing its inventory in Chennai quickly and Olympus will be at the forefront of coliving.

