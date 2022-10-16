Monday, October 17, 2022
Trump attacks American Jews, says they must ‘get their act together’ on Israel ‘before it’s too late’

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked Jews in the U.S. on his Truth Social platform, writing that that they need to “get their act together” and “appreciate” Israel “before it is too late.”

“No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.,” Trump wrote in his post.

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story — Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.!” the former president continued.

It is unclear what prompted the former president’s social media post. However, Trump has issued similar remarks in the past about American Jews, a majority of which typically vote Democrat.

In an interview last year, Trump said “the Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel,” adding that “there’s people in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel.”

“I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country,” said the former president, who garnered strong support from white evangelical voters in 2016 and 2020, according to Pew Research Center.

Trump also told Ami Magazine, an Orthodox Jewish news publication, last year that “Jewish people who live in the United States don’t love Israel enough” and that he believes it is “strange” that he does not have stronger Jewish support.

During his time in office, Trump drew criticism for referring to Israel as “your country” while addressing American Jews at a Hanukkah event at the White House in 2018.



