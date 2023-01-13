Trump to host initial campaign event in South Carolina
By Alexandra Marquez and Vaughn Hillyard
Former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina later this month, NBC News has confirmed.
The event, first reported by Politico, will be the first of Trump’s 2024 campaign for president since he first announced his candidacy in November. It’s also Trump’s first campaign stop this cycle outside of Florida.
Trump was the first Republican to announce a 2024 campaign, having made it official in November, and he remains the lone announced GOP candidate despite growing attention on other potential Republican standard bearers.
At least half a dozen names — including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Sen. Rick Scott and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — have been floated as possible contenders for the GOP nomination.
On the Democratic side, Biden has stated that he hasn’t yet made an official decision about running for re-election, but reportedly intends to do so.
Regardless of whether Biden runs again, it’s possible that Trump could have a tough time getting the Republican nomination for the third presidential cycle in a row.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Metal detector to be installed at Virginia elementary where 6-year-old shot teacher
[ad_1] When students return to the Virginia school where a first-grade teacher was shot by a 6-year-old, the campus will...
Pentagon receives more than 350 new reports of UFO sightings
[ad_1] The Defense Department has received 366 new reports of UFOs or “unidentified aerial phenomena” since March 2021, and about...
After 13-year-old boy’s fatal shooting, legal experts say deadly force typically can’t be used to defend property
[ad_1] Protecting property does not typically justify the use of lethal force under Washington, D.C., law, legal and criminal justice...
Proud Boys sedition trial: Opening arguments begin
[ad_1] Federal prosecutors delivered their opening statements Thursday in the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio...
Lisa Marie Presley rushed to Southern California hospital
[ad_1] LOS ANGELES — Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock icon Elvis Presley, was rushed from her home to...
Soaring US egg prices put pressure on consumers, businesses
[ad_1] Chickens may not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is soaring.A lingering bird flu...
Average Rating