Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Trump’s lawyers accept subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee

Attorneys for Donald Trump have accepted service of the subpoena issued to the former president by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, a source familiar with the deliberations confirmed to NBC News.

Politico was first to report the acceptance of the subpoena.

NBC News has reached out to a spokesperson for the House Jan. 6 committee, a spokesperson for Trump and a representative of the Dhillon Law Group, which represents Trump, for comment.

The panel voted unanimously to subpoena Trump to testify at the end of its latest hearing earlier this month. The subpoena calls for the former president to testify either at the Capitol or by videoconference at 10 a.m. ET on Nov. 14 — after the midterm elections.

Trump was also given a deadline of Nov. 4 to turn over documents to the committee, including any potential communications he had regarding extremist groups that played a role in the Capitol riot and any attempts in the past year to contact witnesses testifying before the committee.

David A. Warrington, of the Dhillon Law Group, previously confirmed in a statement to NBC News that the firm had been retained to deal with this matter on behalf of Trump and criticized the committee for “once again, flouting norms and appropriate and customary process” by publicly releasing a copy of its subpoena.

Zoë Richards is the evening politics reporter for NBC News.



Source link

