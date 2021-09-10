TTF Kolkata at Netaji Indoor Stadium opened today signalling a cautious restart of travel & tourism

TTF Kolkata, India’s oldest travel trade show opened today at the Netaji Indoor Stadium to help kickstart the domestic travel & tourism economy in the country.

Armed with the largest vaccination drive of the world and high prevalence of natural immunity, Indian travelers are raring to go to domestic destinations across India. A recent study by Thomas Cook has shown that 69% of travelers are willing to travel back in 2021.1

There is a very strong revival of demand for domestic leisure travel and airline bookings have already reached three-fourth (75%) of pre-covid levels and is likely to reach 90% in the last quarter.2

While international borders may still take some time to fully open for tourists, an increasing number of destinations abroad are reopening for Indian travelers.

TTF Kolkata, the oldest travel trade show in the country is back on the ground, manifesting the resolve of the travel & tourism industry to make a comeback, with cautious confidence. The show brings together under one roof the best of the travel industry from all over India, for reviving and restarting tourism in India.

More than 100 exhibitors and representatives from 16 states are participating at TTF Kolkata, from 10-12 September at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

“We are extremely happy to report that domestic travel is once again leading the way of the recovery”, said Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman & CEO, Fairfest Media, the organisers of TTF – the oldest and largest travel tradeshow network in India. “TTF Kolkata marks the beginning of the travel show calendar in India. Restarting promotions is important to revive travel on which livelihoods of a huge number of people squarely depend. We are happy to have received wholehearted support from so many state agencies in such trying times”; he added.

Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttarakhand are the Partner States. Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Tripura have joined the show as Feature States, alongside key private players from DMCs, hospitality sector, aviation and others. Air India is the Official Partner of the show once again. India Tourism will also be present in a big way at the show.

TTF Kolkata will also be hosting a destination presentation by Theme Destination Amcho Bastar, a new addition to the show, right after the inaugural ceremony. In addition, the Ministry of Tourism, will be hosting a destination presentation for travel agents. Some other tourism boards will also be hosting similar presentations on the remaining days of TTF Kolkata.

The show is open to travel trade visitors today 10th September, from 11 am to 7 pm and tomorrow 11th September, from 11 am to 2 pm. The second half of tomorrow, and all of the last day, Sunday, will be open to all.

TTF Kolkata is one of the very first and major travel trade shows to be hosted physically in the financial year 2021-22. It will be followed by TTF Ahmedabad on 23rd, 24th and 25th September. A few days later, TTF Mumbai will take place on 29th, 30th September & 1st October. The shows mark the return of physical trade shows in India’s top travel markets, signalling a strong sentiment of the tourism industry that has had such a rough patch, to come back to some sense of normalcy in the near future.

The Government of India has given a fresh push to reviving domestic tourism under its Dekho Apna Desh initiative and TTF Kolkata promises to add to the country-wide efforts in reviving tourism. The Ministry has also revised its Market Development Assistance (MDA) scheme to incentivize and upskill the domestic travel trade fraternity. One of the biggest draws of the MDA happens to be the financial incentives chalked out for travel agents, tour operators as well as state tourism boards for participating in trade fairs.

TTF Kolkata has the active support of travel associations like OTOAI, TAAI, TAFI, ADTOI, IATO, SKAL, NIMA, ETAA, TAAB, TAHAT, ATSPB, EHTTOA, IATTE.

TTF at Netaji Indoor Stadium demonstrates that travel is gearing up to restart.