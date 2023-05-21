TTK Prestige Brings Consumers A Chance To Upgrade Their Kitchen This Summer With The Annual ‘Anything For Anything’ Exchange Offer

Prestige, the most trusted and leading kitchen appliance brand, is back with its much awaited “Anything For Anything” Exchange Offer. Customers can bring their old kitchen appliances and exchange them to avail this attractive exchange offer ranging from 24 percent to 66 percent discount on MRP for various Prestige products. Unlike any other campaign, the Anything for Anything Exchange campaign allows consumers to exchange an old kitchen appliance from any brand and any condition, with the latest innovative products from Prestige. The offer starts from April 15th and continues till June 30th, 2023.

Prestige’s dedication to innovation is well-known. Each product is designed with advanced and modern technology offering home-cooks a clean, stress-free, and convenient cooking experience. With the ‘Anything for Anything’ Exchange offer, consumers will get a wonderful opportunity to upgrade their kitchen with Prestige’s latest innovations.

A significant discount is being offered by Prestige across all their product categories. This includes Flip-On Svachh range of pressure cookers which has spillage control lid and the innovative lid-lock technology. Also, on offer is the revolutionary Svachh range of Gas Stoves with its unique easy-to-clean design and liftable burner features.

Durability is yet another important consideration for consumers when it comes to selecting cookware. Sturdy cookware that withstands rough usage and stands the test of time are highly desirable. Keeping this in mind, Prestige is offering an exceptional deal on its durable and tough Cookware Range. This includes kadai, tawas, and frying pans which can be used for baking, frying, sautéing and more.

The brand’s desirable range of Induction Cooktops and Mixer Grinders are also part of the Anything for Anything offer. The unique and smart features of the products in both these categories make them the brand of choice for every consumer. Prestige’s innovative Chimneys, which can help you get a smoke-free kitchen with a wave of your hand is available at a steal too.

Mr. Dinesh Garg, Executive Vice President – Sales & Marketing, TTK Prestige Ltd. “We, at Prestige, ensure we have unique products and innovations for every kind of customer need; be it durable or mess-free kitchen cookware, appliances, or new technology-driven products. Our customers have been loyal to the brand and through this offer, we want to give them the best products at attractive deals to celebrate the relationship we have built with them.”

Anything for Anything campaign was also awarded ‘Best Traditional Marketing Campaign – B2C’ at the National Marketing Excellence (NaME) Awards presented by Indian Business Council (IBC). The award is testimony to the novelty and success of this unique campaign by TTK Prestige.

Prestige is one of India’s most dependable and well brand thanks to its selection of feature-rich, robust, high-performance, and reasonably priced products and its prompt and responsive after-sales service. Every item produced by Prestige is made thoughtfully with great care, is durable, affordable, and exquisitely designed.

About TTK Prestige (www.shop.ttk prestige.com): TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades TTK Prestige Limited, has emerged as India’s largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched ‘Prestige Clean Home’ a range of innovative home cleaning solutions. The company also bought UK based Horwood Homewares in the same month and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.