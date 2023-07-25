  • 6291968677
TTK Prestige Launches New Stainless Steel Svachh Perfect Gas Stoves with Revolutionary Easy Clean Design

July 25, 2023

 In Indian kitchens, substantial gas stove usage is typical as consumers make multi-course meals and multi-ingredient dishes several times per day. This frequently ends up with a messy gas stove. To help maintain a clean kitchen and gas stove after cooking, India’s most trusted home appliances brand, TTK Prestige has launched easy-to-clean stainless steel gas stove –Svachh Perfect.

The needs and requirements of home cooks all throughout the nation have always been of prime concern to the brand. Most of the time is wasted cleaning, for which TTK Prestige has come up with unique products as a solution to the predicament. The gas stove comes with Liftable Burners which makes it easier to clean.

The Svachh Perfect gas stove helps users save fuel and ensure efficient usage of LPG through their highly efficient tri-pin brass burners. The jumbo brass burner speeds up the cooking process saving precious time for home cooks. Other benefits include ergonomic knobs that are easy on the fingers and sturdy pan supports to ensure that the vessels remain steady. The Svachh Perfect also comes with auto ignition eliminating the manual effort to turn the gas stove on.

The Svachh Perfect comes in a 3 burner option with ISI certification and retails at INR 9995/- only. There is a special introductory offer of 30% discount on both Svachh gas stoves. They are available across India at Prestige Xclusive locations, select dealer outlets, all leading e-commerce platforms and on the brand’s exclusive online store https://shop.ttkprestige.com/.

About TTK Prestige (https://shop.ttkprestige.com/)TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades TTK Prestige Limited, has emerged as India’s largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige bought UK based Horwood Homewares and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.

