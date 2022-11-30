Tunisia plays France, Australia plays Denmark in early contests

From 2018 failure to 2022 glory: U.S. alive and well at World Cup

Christian Pulisic scored and injured himself in one glorious and painful moment on Tuesday, as the United States recorded a 1-0 victory over Iran and moved on to World Cup knockout play.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania native suffered an abdominal injury while crashing into Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in what turned out to be the winning play late in the first half.

Pulisic was substituted out at halftime but he says he’ll be ready in time for the next match. The United States will play in the round of 16 against the Netherlands at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday in a game that’ll be televised in Spanish on Telemundo and streamed on Peacock.

Making knockout play was a major achievement for the United States, which failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia.