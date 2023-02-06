Turkey and Syria earthquake live updates: 7.8-magnitude quake kills hundreds

Photos: Rush to rescue survivors after buildings collapse in Syrian city of Aleppo Locals watch as rescue teams search for survivors beneath the rubble of a collapsed building after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the regime-controlled northern Syrian city of Aleppo early on Monday. AFP – Getty Images AFP – Getty Images

World leaders offer condolences and support after quake Prime ministers and presidents across the world have been quick to offer support and solidarity to Turkey and Syria as both nations reel from Monday’s earthquake. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 45 countries had offered to help with search and rescue operations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet he was “anguished” by the loss of life and immediately offered assistance. Similar offers of condolence and assistance were made by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Support was also offered to Turkey and Syria by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message on the Kremlin’s website.

New massive quake hits Turkey and Syria A second massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake has hit southeastern Turkey, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said.

Quake kills 912 and injures more than 5,000 in Turkey, Erdogan says At least 912 people were killed and 5,383 injured in Turkey in Monday’s magnitude-7.8 earthquake, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. Erdogan said it was the country’s largest disaster since 1939, adding that 2,818 buildings had collapsed in the earthquake and aftershocks. “Nine thousand personnel are currently carrying out search and rescue operations, and this number is constantly increasing with those who reach the region from outside,” he added. “We do not know how far the number of dead and injured will rise, as debris removal works continue in many buildings in the earthquake zone.” The number of people rescued was 2,818, he added, speaking on state television.

WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake — official GENEVA — The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it was concerned about areas in Turkey from which there had been no news following a deadly earthquake overnight. “National authorities will be focussing on search and rescue at the moment,” a WHO spokesperson told Reuters in a statement. “Then we will expect an increased need for trauma care to treat the injured and to support the entire health system in affected areas.”

Historic castle dating back to the Roman empire partially destroyed The castle at Gaziantep before it suffered major damage in Monday’s earthquake. Dimitar Chobanov / Alamy Stock Photo An imposing castle in the city of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkey, which sits on a site that can be traced back to the ancient Hittite empire, has been left in ruins by Monday’s devastating earthquake. The castle was developed and expanded by the Romans in the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD. The Byzantine empire in the 6th century added the 12 towers surrounding the inner keep. Damage to Gaziantep Castle after Monday’s earthquake. Mehmet Akif Parlak / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A popular tourist spot, the remarkably well-preserved castle also housed the Gaziantep Defense and Heroism Panoramic Museum, which told the story of the site’s central role in the Turkish war of independence following the World War I. The most recently renovation began in 2020, when a series of ancient underground tunnels was discovered.

Turkey’s Iskenderun port damaged from quake ISTANBUL — Turkey’s maritime authority said on Monday that the Iskenderun port located in the southern Turkish province of Hatay is damaged due to the major earthquake. Following its damage inspections, the authority said on Twitter that operations continue in ports besides Iskenderun.

France’s Emmanuel Macron offers help to quake-struck region “Terrible images come to us from Turkey and Syria after an earthquake of unprecedented force,” France’s president wrote on Twitter. “France stands ready to provide emergency aid to the populations on the spot. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

Death toll rises to more than 660 At least 668 people have been killed in the quake, according to the latest figures. At a news conference, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay confirmed at least 284 had been killed in the country. At least 237 more were killed in government-controlled areas of Syria, according to the country’s health ministry. At least 147 people were killed in rebel-held areas, according to the White Helmets. That takes the combined death toll across the two borders to at least 668, with fears it may still rise substantially with scores injured and rescue workers and residents sifting through the rubble.

