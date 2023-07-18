TVS Emerald Elements Sets New Record with INR 438 Crore Single-Day Sales, Achieving the Decade’s Largest Launch Sales Milestone in Chennai

Achieved INR 438 crore launch day sales, one of the biggest launches in Chennai

Received Best Architecture Plan of the Year Award at FICCI-REISA Summit

Silver rating from the IGBC (Indian Green Building Council)

TVS Emerald, a prominent real estate developer has achieved remarkable success with the launch of “TVS Emerald Elements” registering sales worth INR 438 crore on the day of the launch. Located in Kovilambakkam, Chennai, this project sold 448 homes, setting the biggest launch sales milestone in the last decade in Chennai. This project also won the “Best Architectural Plan of the Year” Award at the FICCI-REISA summit held in Chennai recently.

Rendered Image of TVS Emerald Elements

Spread over approximately 6.56 acres, this residential community is located on the 200 ft. Radial Road in Kovilambakkam. Comprising of 820 homes, it is built over a total saleable area of 9.96 lac sq. ft. Customers can choose contemporarily designed 2 & 3 BHK homes ranging from 934 sq. ft. to 1653 sq. ft., at prices starting from INR 68.99 lakh.

The project features five themed terraces, each one thoughtfully crafted to engage five senses. At its heart, there is a sprawling central podium spanning 35,000 sq. ft., comprising of amenities such as a tree house, a butterfly garden, a swimming pool, an outdoor gym and a zen garden. The project offers 9,000 sq.ft. clubhouse with amenities such as yoga deck, Multipurpose hall, games room and coworking space.

Sriram Iyer, Director and CEO of TVS Emerald, stated, “We are thrilled with the biggest sales milestone achieved by our ‘Elements‘ project. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our customers, who have placed their trust in our brand and appreciated our commitment to providing exceptional value and service. The triumph of this milestone achievement reinforces the confidence homebuyers have in us. In the aftermath of the pandemic, people are seeking residences that can transform their everyday living experiences and we have consistently met this demand. We have more launches planned in Chennai and Bangalore in this financial year.“

TVS Emerald has consistently reported significant sales with the launches of other properties in Chennai and Bangalore. The brand aims to capitalize on this winning streak and strengthen its presence as a formidable player in the real estate sector in South India.

About Emerald Haven Realty Limited (TVS Emerald)

TVS Emerald is engaged in the business of developing sustainable residential projects and self-sustaining communities with presence in Chennai and Bengaluru. TVS Emerald brings the foundation of Trust, Value and Service and has delivered about 2.4 million sq.ft. of residential developments in Chennai and has over 6.25 million sq.ft. of under-development projects.