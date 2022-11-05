Ujjivan Small Finance Bank launches branch in Shyam Bazar, Kolkata, 84th in West Bengal

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited today announced the commencement of a branch in Kolkata. The new branch will be the 84th in the prestigious West Bengal state. The new branch is located at Shyam Bazaar and will help add to the existing 9.41 lakh customers it serves in the state.

The new branch is aimed at reaching out customers in the culturally important metropolitan city of Kolkata. As part of a growth strategy, Ujjivan SFB plans to reach out to customers across the length and the breadth of the country with best-in-class banking solutions.

Ujjivan SFB offers Savings Accounts and Term Deposits at attractive interest rates. The new branch, among other services, will also facilitate Current Account offerings and comprehensive banking services.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank continues to offer one of the highest interest rates of 7.5% on Fixed Deposits for 990 days and 8.25% for Senior Citizens on the same tenor. On 75 years of independence, the bank began an offering with an attractive interest rate of 7.5% for three tenures: 75 weeks (525 days), 75 months and 990 days.

Additionally, we also offer Platina FD, which is a non-callable deposit offering up to 7.7% for 75 weeks (525 days) and 990 days’ tenor, a Privilege Savings Account with a range of benefits like unlimited free transactions across any bank ATM, unlimited free fund transfers through net banking & mobile banking; Business Edge Current Account equipped with a wide range of features, BusiMoni OD, a one-of-a-kind Overdraft facility.

In addition to the above, Ujjivan SFB also offers an exclusive Senior Citizen account catering to the Banking needs of Senior Citizens, a Garima account catering to the banking needs of Women customers and NR accounts & solutions for NR customers.

The bank also offers Business Loans for Micro and Small Enterprises ranging from ₹10 lakhs to ₹10 Crores, Affordable Housing Loan ranging from ₹5 lakhs to ₹75 lakhs for those looking to purchase/construct their dream home.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Ittira Davis, MD & CEO Ujjivan SFB, said, “The new branch at Kolkata will help to expand the footprint in major cities with its best in the class offerings. We remain committed to our strategy to build a granular deposit base and enhance our digital capabilities”.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is operational across 24 States and Union Territories with 590 branches.

About Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited is one of the leading small finance banks.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank began operations in February 2017 and currently serves 70+ lakh customers through its 590 branches and 16,000+ employees. The bank remains committed to serving unserved and underserved segments through financial and digital inclusion as a mass-market bank. Ujjivan is a one-stop destination for financial services, offering a personalised customer experience. The strengthened digital interfaces across regions and languages have empowered Ujjivan customers to seek timely and easy access to finance at all times.