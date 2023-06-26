Unheard voices of midwives get a platform in the unique ‘Midwives Voices Midwives Demand’ campaign

The White Ribbon Alliance (WRA) West Bengal’s Secretariat, Child in Need Institute (CINI) in association with Nari Mukti Mahila Samiti organized an interactive session with support from the Chief Medical Officer of the Health (CMOH) Office on “Midwives Voices Midwives Demand (MVMD)” in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal. CINI’s role has been applauded and recognized by the Dakshin Dinajpur Chief Medical Officer, Govt. of West Bengal, for its unique “Midwives Voices Midwives Demand” campaign.

The interactive session dealt with the role of midwives and their contributions to help identify different problems and challenges faced by them while discharging their duties in the Public Hospitals and ways to prevent avoidable maternal deaths. Some of the major issues discussed were the patient nurse Ratio and Remuneration – most of the nurses demanded a hike in their salaries; Better Respect and Recognition – was another priority issue. The campaign had received responses from 10,450 midwives. The event also highlighted the need to build a dedicated professional cadre of Nurse Practitioners in Midwifery (NPMs) which has been introduced under the Government of India midwifery initiative.

Present at the session were Dr. Sudip Das, Chief Medical Officer, Govt. of West Bengal, Mr. Bidhan Chakraborty, District Programme Coordinator (DPC) ASHA, Govt of West Bengal; Ms. Chaitali Biswas, District Public Health Nursing Officer (DPHNO), Govt. of West Bengal; Susobhan Das, Unit Head Uttar Dinajpur CINI; Pranab Kumar Basak, Chief Functionary, Nari Mukti Mahila Samity; Goutam Mondal, Indranil Roy along with all segments of nursing professionals.

The campaign brought out the ideas, opinions and suggestions of the professional midwives and maternal healthcare workers from across West Bengal. Speaking at the event, Ms. Chaitali Biswas DPHNO said, “Nobody really cares about the mental state of the nursing staff. We have to address the psychological aspect of the nurses in terms of stress, trauma and even personal grief, notwithstanding which they have to carry out their duties.”

Mr. Sujoy Roy, National Advocacy Officer, CINI, said in his concluding remarks, “It is important to recognize not only the contribution that nurses and midwives make to healthcare world-wide, but the legacy of the profession. It is the nurses and midwives that keep the healthcare system afloat and are central to building communities and supporting the people that live within them.”

White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood, West Bengal is an alliance of people committed to reducing maternal mortality and morbidity in India. It unites individuals, organizations and communities to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for all women and newborns. It is a movement that builds alliances, strengthens capacity, influences policies, harnesses resources, inspires volunteerism and motivates action to protect the lives of women and newborns in India.