Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik is all set to create history in Dhanpur

BJP is all set to win Tripura again in 2023, after registering a massive victory 5 years back by defeating the Left bastion in 2018 in the Tripura Assembly Elections. Voting for the 60-member Tripura will be held on February 16. The results will be declared on March 2. This year the focus is on to win the battle of Tripura’s heartland Dhanpur seat where Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik popularly known as ‘Pratima Di’ is contesting. Bhoumik is leaving no stone unturned – from door to door campaigns, bike rallies, road shows – to win the most important seat of Tripura Assembly Elections.

She has announced that Manik Sarkar’s bastion will fall and for the first time Dhanpur will have local MLA. In 2021, Pratima Bhoumik created history by becoming the first politician from Tripura to become a Union Minister. She was appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Bhoumik, a first-time MP, was elected from the West Tripura constituency in the last general elections in 2019.

Pratima Bhoumik was born on 28th May 1969 at Bornarayan, Dhanpur, Sonamura. Her father was a farmer and their main source of livelihood is farming. She was the first graduate from her village.