Upgrade the kitchen with innovative products from TTK Prestige at- Discounts as well as Free Gift at their special festive campaign, Shubhutsav 2022

To celebrate the festive season, TTK Prestige is delighted to announce the launch of ‘Shubhutsav’, a special campaign that runs till 30thNovember, 2022. Consumers can avail massive discounts and free gifts while shopping for TTK Prestige products. This campaign brings exciting offers and great discounts like never before with additional free gifts to make the offers even more attractive. Consumers can save money whilst still shopping at TTK Prestige during the festive period.

Mr. Dinesh Garg, Executive Vice President – Sales & Marketing, TTK Prestige Ltd. said, “At TTK Prestige, we’ve observed that brands that offer Innovative Products are well rewarded by loyal consumers. Our mission is to bring the most innovative and feature-rich products to Indian households at great value. Shubhutsav offers benefits upto 58% to our customers. We expect a robust season ahead and look forward to our valuable consumers availing the exciting and interesting offers.

Exclusive offers and discounts for Shubhutsav 2022: This year’s Shubhutsav offers are even more delightful and exciting than last year with TTK Prestige offering incredible discounts across all their product categories. Consumers can avail of special discounts ranging from 15% to 45% on many products like pressure cookers, cookware, gas stoves, mixer grinders, chimneys and various small appliances.

Consumers can upgrade their kitchen this season by adding the innovative and modular Flip-on 5L Pressure Cooker (1U) with one hand operation, which comes with a 15 percent discount and a free Omega Deluxe Granite Tawa 25 cm (1U) worth INR 1180 free, giving a massive benefit of 37 percent to the consumer.

To ease the process of cleaning the stove after cooking, TTK Prestige’s Svachh Duo 3 burner Gas Stove (1U) with superior toughened glass and easy Lift & Clean design is the best purchase. For Shubhutsav, this must-have product is available at a 25 percent discount, along with the popular 3L Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker (1U) worth INR 2390 free, giving a massive benefit of 46 percent to the consumer.

Consumers can avail an exciting offer on the powerful 1000W motor Endura Mixer Grinder (1U) which is available only during the festival at a 30 percent discount Along with this, they can get the popular 3L Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker (1U) worth INR 2390 free, giving a massive benefit of 51 percent to the consumer.

The Induction Cooktop 3.1 V3 (2000W) (1U) with an innovative whistle counter and Indian menu options is available at a fabulous discount of 30 percent. Along with this consumers also get a free Omega Deluxe Granite Non Stick Fry Pan 24 cm (1U) worth INR 1,220 free, giving a massive benefit of 50 percent to the consumer.

The Typhoon 11 vacuum cleaner that retails for INR 7,995 is available at a never before price of INR 4,295 at a discount of 46 percent.

TTK Prestige has made a place in the kitchens of India with their superior collection of innovative kitchen appliances and cookware. In addition to their range of feature-rich, durable, high performance and affordable products, their timely and responsive after-sales service makes TTK Prestige one of India’s most trusted and loved brands. The company is always at the forefront of understanding customer requirements and bringing to them durable products with new and unique features. Sturdy, affordable and perfectly designed – every product of TTK Prestige is created lovingly and with great care.

About TTK Prestige (www.ttkprestige.com): TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades TTK Prestige Limited, has emerged as India’s largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched ‘Prestige Clean Home’ a range of innovative home cleaning solutions. The company also bought UK based Horwood Homewares in the same month and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.