Upgrade your kitchen this New Year with TTK Prestige’s highly-efficient new launches – ‘Stack-o-mix Mixer Grinder’ & ‘Multi-Cooker’

It is time to refresh your kitchen this New Year with brand new appliances and cookware from TTK Prestige. The brand has launched two new products that will make your meal prepping quick and easy. The Stack-O-Mix Mixer Grinder and Multi-Cooker are both smartly designed kitchen products with intelligent, modern features that will not only make cooking a breeze, but easy to store in the kitchen as well. To add to the splendor, TTK Prestige is offering special introductory offers on both new launches.

Stack-O-Mix Mixer Grinder: The feature-rich, highly efficient and designed for convenience, Stack-o-mix Mixer Grinder comes packed with innovative features. It has a unique jar stacking feature making it easy to store and takes minimum space in the kitchen. The jars are also equipped with ergonomic handles that create a firm grip to make the jars more comfortable to use. The Stack-O-Mix Mixer Grinder has a powerful 750-watt motor that can easily handle even the most difficult loads. They come with five adaptable multi-purpose blades that can be used for a variety of tasks in the kitchen, from wet and dry grinding to chutney making, mincing, and whipping.

Price: INR 5445/-

Special offer: An introductory offer of 30% discount on TTK Prestige’s Stack-O-Mix Mixer Grinder.

Multi-Cooker: The need of an appliance that can cook a variety of delectable dishes in a single vessel led to the launch of the extremely versatile, Multi-Cooker. Customers can use their imagination and make a variety of delights including boiled vegetables, tea and coffee, rice, soup, curry, pasta, noodles and much more. The smart appliance is also packed with intelligent features including a Wide Mouth for easy use and cleaning and Concealed Element for safety as it guards the heating element from damage. Its temperature control feature allows the consumer to alter the temperature basis the requirement of the dish being cooked. Furthermore, the stylish glass lid makes it possible for the user to see the food as it cooks.

Price: INR 2895/-

Special offer: An introductory offer of 20% discount is available on TTK Prestige’s Multi-Cooker.



Availability: Consumers can get their products at Prestige Xclusive locations, select dealer outlets, and the brand’s exclusive online store https://shop.ttkprestige.com/

