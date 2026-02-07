Home

US arms Taiwan with deadly Harpoon missiles, capable of destroying Chinese warships; How badly can they hurt China?

Chinese warships frequently surround Taiwan, crossing the Taiwan Strait, with the intention of intimidating Taiwan’s military.

Taiwan ordered 100 land-based Harpoon coastal defense systems, along with a total of 400 missiles, from the USA. (File)

Deal approved through US Foreign Military Sales channels

Delivery of Harpoon Missile to Taiwan begins

RGM-84L-4 Block II (U) land-based variant given to Taiwan

How dangerous is Harpoon missile?

The US has begun delivering a shipment of land-based Harpoon anti-ship missile systems to Taiwan. Local media reports have confirmed the arrival of a convoy of vehicles associated with the Harpoon system. These include missile launcher trucks, radar vehicles, and command-and-control units. The launchers are based on the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck platform, commonly known as the HEMTT.According to current information, Taiwan ordered 100 land-based Harpoon coastal defense systems, along with a total of 400 missiles, from the USA. The deal was approved through US Foreign Military Sales channels and aims to enhance Taiwan’s ability to counter surface threats approaching its coastline. The deliveries of Harpoon missiles are being made in phases, as per a schedule agreed between Taipei and Washington. According to the current timeline, a total of 32 systems will be delivered by the end of 2026, and the remaining 68 systems will be delivered to Taiwan by 2028.According to reports, American instructors and technical advisors are also deployed to integrate the Harpoon missiles into Taiwan’s military. Mobile launchers, radar systems, and supporting equipment are then delivered. The missiles themselves are delivered in the final stages, allowing Taiwanese units to complete training and integration before receiving actual ammunition. According to reports, these systems will be operated by Taiwan’s Naval Coastal Defense Command.According to media reports, the Harpoon missiles purchased by Taiwan are the RGM-84L-4 Block II (U) land-based variant. This is an advanced version of the Harpoon anti-ship missile family. The Block II configuration is designed for improved guidance and targeting in complex coastal environments and helps engage moving surface targets. Estimates of the missile’s maximum range vary. Boeing, the company that manufactures it, puts its range at approximately 124 kilometers.Chinese warships frequently surround Taiwan. Chinese ships are now crossing the Taiwan Strait, often with the intention of intimidating Taiwan’s military. However, Harpoon missiles have the capability to completely sink a Chinese warship. Furthermore, China frequently deploys aircraft carriers and destroyers to the eastern side of Taiwan (towards the Pacific Ocean). At the same time, China creates a no-go zone near Taiwan’s major ports like Kaohsiung and Keelung, that is, it imposes a blockade, but after Taiwan acquires the American Harpoon missiles, it will have an edge over the Chinese navy.