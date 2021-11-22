November 22, 2021

US Christmas Parade Accident, America’s Christmas Parade Accident – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


#Wisconsin: The Okesha area of ​​Wisconsin in the United States has witnessed a terrible accident. At 4pm on Sunday, a speeding SUV (US Christmas Parade Accident) crashed into it during the Christmas Parade. At least five people have been confirmed dead and more than one injured in the incident. The US Christmas Parade Accident has gone viral on social media. In a video clip, a red sports utility vehicle (SUV) is seen crushing people taking part in a parade (US Christmas Parade Accident).

This video has gone viral on social media. Netizens are shocked to see this horrible scene. In another video, police fired shots at a car after it hit a roadside pole. Okesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said one person had been taken into police custody on suspicion of involvement in the incident. The vehicle was recovered from the Milwaukee area, about 32 kilometers from Okesha.

“The car hit more than 20 people,” Thompson told reporters. There were some children among the people and there were some fatalities as a result of this incident. Asked about the death toll, Thompson said: “I don’t have the exact number at the moment. According to sources, five people were crushed to death on the spot. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Read more: Routine check-up by Joe Biden, Orange Harris of Indian descent in the US

Read more: A viral video of a beautiful Pakistani legislator being leaked, then

Restaurant worker Belen Santamaria, who saw the parade with her husband and 3-year-old daughter standing on the side of the road, claimed, ‘A car came into the parade quickly. Then I heard an impossible scream. ‘ She said Santamaria took refuge with her daughter in a nearby restaurant, but her husband rushed to the rescue. Another eyewitness said, “The car crushed the dance troupe of 9- to 15-year-old children and left.”





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Viral Video: ” Blessed boy’s perseverance ” – Monkey riding backpack, wearing school uniform, cycling

1 day ago admin

The face of the female legislator of Pakistan in the porn video! MMS Video Fighting Social Media – News18 Bangla

1 day ago admin

World News: US President pardons two turkeys What’s the matter

1 day ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

US Christmas Parade Accident, America’s Christmas Parade Accident – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Tathagata Roy: Tathagata Roy doesn’t want to go down to ‘class eight level’! Nishana clarified again

3 hours ago admin

Rain Forecast in Various parts of Bengal: Rain forecast in several districts of the state from today, when is the possibility of temperature mercury coming down again? | kolkata

4 hours ago admin

Dilip Ghosh: Demo is like that! What happens when the ‘game starts’? Dilip Ghosh in fear

5 hours ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update: Rain again from today, how long will the weather last? The window office …

7 hours ago admin