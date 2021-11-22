US Christmas Parade Accident, America’s Christmas Parade Accident – News18 Bangla

#Wisconsin: The Okesha area of ​​Wisconsin in the United States has witnessed a terrible accident. At 4pm on Sunday, a speeding SUV (US Christmas Parade Accident) crashed into it during the Christmas Parade. At least five people have been confirmed dead and more than one injured in the incident. The US Christmas Parade Accident has gone viral on social media. In a video clip, a red sports utility vehicle (SUV) is seen crushing people taking part in a parade (US Christmas Parade Accident).

This video has gone viral on social media. Netizens are shocked to see this horrible scene. In another video, police fired shots at a car after it hit a roadside pole. Okesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said one person had been taken into police custody on suspicion of involvement in the incident. The vehicle was recovered from the Milwaukee area, about 32 kilometers from Okesha.

Graphic video shows a speeding vehicle ram through participants of the Christmas parade in #Waukesha, Wisc.

“The car hit more than 20 people,” Thompson told reporters. There were some children among the people and there were some fatalities as a result of this incident. Asked about the death toll, Thompson said: “I don’t have the exact number at the moment. According to sources, five people were crushed to death on the spot. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Restaurant worker Belen Santamaria, who saw the parade with her husband and 3-year-old daughter standing on the side of the road, claimed, ‘A car came into the parade quickly. Then I heard an impossible scream. ‘ She said Santamaria took refuge with her daughter in a nearby restaurant, but her husband rushed to the rescue. Another eyewitness said, “The car crushed the dance troupe of 9- to 15-year-old children and left.”