Home

Lifestyle

US Doctor says popular TikTok and Amazon Immune Boosters dont work, 5 real ways to strengthen immunity are…

Want to boost your immunity? Here are 5 expert tips to do it. Read inside.

US Doctor says popular TikTok and Amazon ‘Immune Boosters’ don’t work, 5 real ways to strengthen immunity are…

Immune Boosters Are Not a Magic Fix

Focus on the Basics

Flu and Cold Can Be Serious

Rest When You Are Sick

In the world of evolving social media, there are many health experts and lifestyle experts who often give health advice. Similarly, in this season of flu and cold, there are many TikTok influencers and Amazon bestsellers who claim that their product can make you stronger and prevent illness. But according to a cardiologist, most of these products are nothing more than smart marketing. Your immune system doesn’t get stronger because of trendy powders or colourful capsules; rather, it’s the basic and everyday habits that make its stronger. Dr. Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist based in Tennessee, US, explained this in a detailed post, breaking down the real truth about staying healthy during cold and flu months.Dr Yaranov said in his November 25 post, “Most ‘immune boosters’ you see on TikTok or Amazon do not boost your immune system. They boost someone’s revenue. Your biology does not care about pretty packaging.” He also said that rather than spending money on supplements, people should invest time and effort in simple, proven habits that actually support immunity.According to Dr Yaranov, “the real immune support is unglamorous,” and it includes: •Sleep •Hydration •A balanced diet •Daily movement •Washing your hands with intention He added, “If you ignore these and buy supplements instead, you are treating the marketing, not your immune system.”Dr Yaranov warned that illnesses that feel “mild” to a young and healthy person can be dangerous for others. He said, “A cold that feels mild for a healthy 20-year-old is not mild for a 60-year-old or someone with heart disease. Viral illness puts stress on the heart, fluid balance, and lungs.” He advised people to be especially careful around elders and those with health conditions, adding, “‘Just a little cold’ is how preventable hospitalisations happen.”Many people try to work or push through illness, but Dr Yaranov strongly disagrees. He explained, “Pushing through when you are sick is not strength. It is how people end up in the ER (emergency room) in January. Rest early and recover faster. Ignore your body and it will force the lesson.”