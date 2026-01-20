Home

Lifestyle

US government weighs new CDC initiatives, prioritises Hepatitis B screening for pregnant women: Report

As per reports, US government rolls out new CDC initiatives and will prioritise hepatitis B screening for pregnant women. Read inside.

US government weighs new CDC initiatives, prioritises Hepatitis B screening for pregnant women: Report

With the widespread occurrence of serious health conditions and diseases, the United States government is already on their toes as they are preparing several new health programs that could change how the country handles diseases and protects people. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has suggested new ideas for the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They aim to improve healthcare, especially for pregnant women and newborns.

Hepatitis B Screening for Pregnant Women

The proposal is made by keeping in mind the prevention of diseases, acting first and giving better guidance to doctors, hospitals, and healthcare experts. These plans are still in discussion and are expected to be finalised before they are introduced in January.

One of the most important parts of the proposal is a new program to increase hepatitis B screening for pregnant women. This is a major step because hepatitis B can spread from a mother to her baby during pregnancy or birth.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The plan comes after recent discussions inside the CDC. Experts talked about delaying the first hepatitis B vaccine shot for infants. A CDC panel will meet in early December to vote on this proposal. Earlier in September, the same committee voted unanimously to recommend that all pregnant women be tested for hepatitis B.



What is Hepatitis B?



Hepatitis B is a viral infection that affects the liver. It spreads mainly through infected blood or body fluids. By testing pregnant women early, doctors hope to protect babies from being infected.

New Leadership and Team Efforts

According to the report, the new programs will be guided by Sam Beyda, a former official from the Department of Government Efficiency. He was recently appointed as the CDC’s deputy chief of staff. Beyda will be responsible for leading five initiatives under the new plan.

As per government documents, “The list was developed over the past several months in collaboration with senior HHS advisers and CDC leadership.” This shows that many experts have worked together to create the proposals. There are a total of 16 initiatives, but many of them still need to be finalised. More details will be decided before the programs are launched in January.