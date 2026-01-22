Home

News

Donald Trump vs Khamenei: US issues stern warning to Iran amid rising tensions, says US will wipe out Iran if…, Iranian government reacts

Iran had earlier warned Donald Trump against taking any action against the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

President Donald Trump Issued Warning:

In a stern message to Iran, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that if Iran were to have him assassinated, the United States would wipe the country off the map. To recall, Iran had earlier warned Donald Trump against taking any action against the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran issued the warning after Trump had called for an ending of Khamenei’s nearly 40-year rule. Donald Trump, in an interview with NewsNation’s program “The Katie Pavlich Tonight,” said, “I have very strict instructions that if something happens, they will wipe them off the map.” Iran’s armed forces spokesperson, General Abolfazl Shekarchi, said, “Trump knows that if even a hand is raised toward our leader, we will not only cut off that hand but also set their world on fire.”Trump earlier said that he had instructed his advisers that if Iran were to carry out his assassination, Iran should be completely destroyed.Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian recently said, “If the people of Iran are facing hardships in their lives, it is because of the long-standing hostility and inhumane sanctions imposed by the US government and its allies. Any attack against our Supreme Leader would be equivalent to a full-scale war against Iran.” In an interview to Politico, US President said that Khamenei is “a sick man” and said that “he should run his country properly and stop killing people.” Trump added that the time had come to look for new leadership in Iran. Tensions between the United States and Iran have been at their peak since violent crackdowns by authorities following protests that began on December 28 over Iran’s struggling economy.