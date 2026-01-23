Home

: In a significant development, US President Donald Trump has said that the fleet of US Navy is heading toward the Gulf, intensifying the fears of possible American action against Iran. To recall, President Trump had earlier downplayed the chances of military action against Iran after the White House said that Tehran had halted plans to execute protesters. While talking to the reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from the World Economic Forum, Trump said, “We are watching Iran.”President Trump said, “You know that a lot of our ships are moving in that direction. A large force of ours is heading toward Iran.” He further added, “I don’t want anything to happen, but we are watching them very closely.” The US President described it as a massive fleet, but also said that “it’s possible we may not have to use it.”It is important to note that Donald Trump repeated his claim that his threat to use force against Tehran had prevented the execution of 837 protesters. Two US officials had earlier said that a US aircraft carrier strike group would reach the Middle East in the coming days.As per the US media reports, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, along with several destroyers and US warships, began moving from the Asia-Pacific region last week.Notably, the movement of the Navy fleet comes at a time when tensions between Washington and Tehran are growing following a harsh crackdown on protests in Iran. A US official earlier had said that the Trump administration is considering additional air defense systems for the Middle East. Trump had repeatedly threatened Iran over the killing of protesters, including the possibility of an attack. However, after the protests subsided last week, a softer tone has been seen in Trump’s statements regarding Iran.