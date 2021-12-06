December 6, 2021

USA Home: A man set fire to a newly bought house for 1.8 million to chase away snakes

37 mins ago admin


Maryland: People do not make the mistake of trying to keep themselves safe Sometimes he tries to bring his own loss One such incident occurred in Maryland, USA To escape the snake infestation, a local resident set fire to his house! His real estate, spread over 10,000 square feet, was valued at about ৮ 1.6 million.

According to US media reports, the snake bite was a source of panic to the particular house and its occupants. For that, the man decided to chase the snake by making smoke with coal But he accidentally left the coal near the combustible material As a result, it did not take long to catch fire

Read more: Wedding day disaster! Laughing-happy bride vomited in a few seconds and tied the knot!

Pete Peringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, shared multiple photos of the blaze on social media. It is seen that the whole property has been destroyed by the fire Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident It is not known what happened to the snakes till the end

Read more: Pakistan has turned its back, India has not given a place! ‘Border’ was born in the lap of Pak mother at Attari border …

Netizens reacted mixedly after seeing this post on Twitter Several meme-o6 have spread Question from a netizen, why the help of snake experts was not taken to chase away the snakes? Some wildlife-conscious netizens claim that the residents should have left the house in the interest of snakes. However, according to some panicked netizens, he would have done the same thing if there was a snake bite in his house! On the other hand, one person jokingly said, if the group of snakes is intact, this time they should get the documents of home ownership!

Read more: ‘Salman Khan is great’! Kylie Paul, a viral young man from Tanzania, openly said how much she loves Bollywood

It is learned that the fire started in the basement of the house first After that the fire spread to the multi-storey building However, no one was at home at that time According to media reports, the financial loss is ১ 1 million The house was recently purchased for ৮ 1.6 million





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Wedding day disaster! Laughing-happy bride vomited in a few seconds and tied the knot! – News18 Bangla

10 hours ago admin

Having sex with 900 men in one day; World record average woman’s claim is ‘boring’! – News18 Bangla

10 hours ago admin

Unconscious food stuck in the throat of the restaurant! Viral video of the person will cause shivering – News18 Bangla

11 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

USA Home: A man set fire to a newly bought house for 1.8 million to chase away snakes

37 mins ago admin

‘We have to win in at least ten wards’, says Shuvendu with real understanding – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

FAFDA partners with Instagram in its 2nd edition

3 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

To hold meeting with TMC MPs Tomorrow | What message will Abhishek Banerjee give to the party MPs in the parliament building? – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Video: Kop taxi drivers understand the bushes on the day of misery, with constant rejection

4 hours ago admin