USA Home: A man set fire to a newly bought house for 1.8 million to chase away snakes

Maryland: People do not make the mistake of trying to keep themselves safe Sometimes he tries to bring his own loss One such incident occurred in Maryland, USA To escape the snake infestation, a local resident set fire to his house! His real estate, spread over 10,000 square feet, was valued at about ৮ 1.6 million.

According to US media reports, the snake bite was a source of panic to the particular house and its occupants. For that, the man decided to chase the snake by making smoke with coal But he accidentally left the coal near the combustible material As a result, it did not take long to catch fire

Pete Peringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, shared multiple photos of the blaze on social media. It is seen that the whole property has been destroyed by the fire Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident It is not known what happened to the snakes till the end

ICYMI – Update Big Woods Rd, house fire 11/23; CAUSE, accidental, homeowner using smoke to manage snake infestation, it is believed heat source (coals) too close to combustibles; AREA of ORIGIN, basement, walls / floor; DAMAGE,> 1M; no human injures; status of snakes undetermined https://t.co/65OVYAzj4G pic.twitter.com/xSFYi4ElmT – Pete Piringer (cmcfrsPIO) December 3, 2021

Netizens reacted mixedly after seeing this post on Twitter Several meme-o6 have spread Question from a netizen, why the help of snake experts was not taken to chase away the snakes? Some wildlife-conscious netizens claim that the residents should have left the house in the interest of snakes. However, according to some panicked netizens, he would have done the same thing if there was a snake bite in his house! On the other hand, one person jokingly said, if the group of snakes is intact, this time they should get the documents of home ownership!

ICYMI (Tuesday 11/23 10p) 21000blk Big Woods Rd, Dickerson / Poolesville, mcfrs no injuries, Cause-undetermined / under investigation,> $ 1M loss, ~ 75FFs responded, it was dark & ​​cold (~ 25 °) NOTE: non-hydrant area, driveway 3/4 mi long off Big Woods Rd pic.twitter.com/hJ4i4Bz8nL – Pete Piringer (cmcfrsPIO) November 26, 2021

I mean idk, how about calling some kind of snake removal professional? She never thought about that? – Kim Foster (ouSouthernLitFic) December 4, 2021

It is learned that the fire started in the basement of the house first After that the fire spread to the multi-storey building However, no one was at home at that time According to media reports, the financial loss is ১ 1 million The house was recently purchased for ৮ 1.6 million