USCIS Approves CanAm’s Jefferson Energy Project Under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act

CanAm Enterprises (“CanAm”) is thrilled to announce that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (“USCIS”) has approved the CanAm Texas Regional Center’s Form I-956F (Application for an Approval of an Investment in a Commercial Enterprise) for the Jefferson Energy Project II on June 21, 2023. This significant achievement marks the first Form I-956F approval for CanAm since the enactment of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (“RIA”).

“We are delighted to receive USCISs approval of the Form I-956F in a timely fashion, which reflects our dedication to compliance with the RIA and demonstrates our experience in navigating the complex immigration laws,” stated Walter S. Gindin, General Counsel at CanAm Enterprises. “This milestone underscores CanAms longstanding track record of successful EB-5 investments and our commitment to offering quality projects to immigrant investor-families,” added Gindin.

The approval of the Form I-956F demonstrates USCISs recognition that the investment in the Jefferson Energy Project II meets the requirements of the Regional Center Program under the RIA. Most importantly, USCISs decision will also have binding effect for the adjudication of related Form I-562E Petitions filed by investors participating in the project.

Administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the EB-5 Visa Program provides qualified foreign investors and their family members the opportunity to earn conditional visas in return for investing $800,000 in job-creating development projects located in high-unemployment areas of the United States. The new EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, which became effective on May 14, 2022, instituted a host of integrity and other rules to enhance the EB-5 Program.

About CanAm Enterprises

CanAm Enterprises, with over three decades of experience promoting immigration-linked investments in the US and Canada, has an established track record of success. CanAm has earned a reputation for credibility and trust from more than 6,000 qualifying investors around the world that collectively invested over $3.14 billion for 65 EB-5 projects. To date, CanAm has repaid more than $2.24 billion in EB-5 capital from 50 projects, representing 4,500 families. CanAm manages several USCIS-designated regional centers that stretch across multiple states.

For further information, please visit www.CanAmEnterprises.com.

