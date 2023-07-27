V-Logis Sets its Sights on Bhiwandi: Revolutionizing the Western Region’s Logistics Landscape

V-Logis, the warehousing and 3PL arm of V-Trans, announces the grand unveiling of its state-of-the-art warehouse facility at Bhiwandi. Strategically located on the Mumbai Nashik highway and near the newly opened Nagpur Mumbai Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, this remarkable facility is set to revolutionize the logistics industries and provide the best-in-class storage solution to clients nationwide.

Covering a vast area of 1,25,000 square feet with an impressive clear height of 45 feet, this cutting-edge warehouse is specifically designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern logistics and distribution. The location holds immense significance as it lies along the 701-km Nagpur Mumbai Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, passing through Vadape in Bhiwandi. Additionally, the proposed Virar Alibaug Multimodal Corridor and Vadodara Mumbai Highway will soon offer a robust road network, further enhancing the connectivity of the region to various parts of the country.

Key features of this facility include a pre-engineered building (PEB) shed structure, ensuring durability and flexibility, and FM-2 flooring with a load capacity of 8MT per sq meter. The warehouses are compliant with international standards, providing Grade A facilities that guarantee top-notch quality and reliability. Ensuring superior safety measures, the warehouse has received MMRDA approval and Fire NOC. This is equipped with essential safety features, including Water Hydrant, K-series sprinklers, and a 4 lakh-liter water tank.

Together with V-Trans and V-Xpress, V-Logis offers a comprehensive suite of integrated logistics services to meet all transportation and distribution requirements. V-Trans specializes in road transportation, providing Partial Truckload (PTL), Full Truckload (FTL), and Over-dimensional Cargo (ODC) services. On the other hand, V-Xpress specializes in express cargo distribution, offering reliable and efficient services.

Commenting on this Mr. Ronak Shah, Executive Director, V-Trans (India) Ltd & V-Logis’CEO, said “We are thrilled to unveil our cutting-edge warehouse facility at Bhiwandi. With its strategic location and advanced features, these warehouses are poised to redefine the logistics industry in India. As a part of the V-Trans Group, we are committed to providing world-class logistics solutions to our customers, and this facility aligns perfectly with our mission”. Further, he said, “As India’s infrastructure continues to develop, with key projects like the Mahamarg Samruddhi Highway linking to our Bhiwandi warehouse, we firmly believe that these advancements will significantly benefit the logistics industry and contribute to business growth.”

