Virat Kohli announces the launch of WROGN ZERO on Flipkart

Ahead of Flipkart’s ‘End of season shopping festival’, which is an anticipated fashion shopping event for millions of customers from across India, Virat Kohli has announced the launch of WROGN ZERO by Virat Kohli on Flipkart. Created in collaboration with the iconic former captain of the Indian National Cricket Team, WROGN ZERO focuses on comfort and affordability to pioneer ultra-light weight clothing embodying Virat’s edgy style and persona. The new collection will encourage youth across India to own their unconventional athleisure style and defy the status-quo. WROGN ZERO will feature 100+ fashion-forward styles in apparel and footwear, starting from Rs. 349 across product categories such as t-shirts, shirts, jeans and shoes. The collection will be live on Flipkart starting 27th May 2023.

According to a recent report by NASSCOM, in India, Gen Z and Millennials constitute over 52% of the overall population. As the largest generational cohort, their consumption patterns are reshaping the fashion industry. Their fashion choices can be encapsulated in one word – that is – comfort, giving way to the trend of ‘casualisation’. Flipkart has witnessed tremendous growth in the casual wear segment over the past year and the launch of WROGN ZERO is expected to fast-track this even further.

Virat Kohli, the legendary cricketer and a style icon, expressed his excitement about the launch of WROGN ZERO on Flipkart, saying, “WROGN ZERO is more my kind of style by being ultra-light and easy yet stylish. Who likes to carry that extra weight? Definitely not me! Be it my fashion or my game, it’s always about keeping it light and comfortable. I am beyond thrilled to make this collection available in the remotest regions in the country with Flipkart.”

Announcing the launch, Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion, said, “At Flipkart, we strive to make the best of fashion available to every single customer across India, at the best value. Today’s fashion-conscious shopper has an increased interest in celebrity-led fashion, and Virat being a style icon makes it a winning combination for WROGN ZERO to be launched on our platform just in time for our End of Season Shopping Festival. With a collection that allows youth to elevate their style game within a budget, this launch is aligned with Flipkart’s mission to democratise fashion and address the need for trendy yet affordable clothing, without compromising on quality.”

Speaking about the launch, Vikramaditya Reddy, COO & Co-Founder, WROGN, said, “WROGN ZERO is a capsule collection that offers stylish yet functional fashion supporting every customer to be a trendsetter in their own right. The collection offers a wide range of products inspired by Virat Kohli’s edgy persona while motivating customers to upgrade their wardrobe, with the light-weight clothing and footwear from the WROGN ZERO collection. Launching on India’s leading e-commerce platform, Flipkart will not only allow us to reach our target group but also help in motivating the youth of today to make affordable and comfortable style choices.”

Around 40% of new customers explore Flipkart through fashion today and customers aged between 25-35 contribute to the highest demand observed in fashion segments on Flipkart, with top choices including t-shirts, shirts, jeans and shoes.