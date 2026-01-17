US To Suspend Immigrant Visa Processing: Countries To Get Affected

US To Suspend Immigrant Visa Processing: List Of 75 Countries

Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Azerbaijan Bahamas Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belize Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil Myanmar Cambodia Cameroon Cape Verde Colombia Côte d’Ivoire Cuba Democratic Republic of the Congo Dominica Egypt Eritrea Ethiopia Fiji The Gambia Georgia Ghana Grenada Guatemala Guinea Haiti Iran Iraq Jamaica Jordan Kazakhstan Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Liberia Libya North Macedonia Moldova Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Nepal Nicaragua Nigeria Pakistan Republic of the Congo Russia Rwanda St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Senegal Sierra Leone Somalia South Sudan Sudan Syria Tanzania Thailand Togo Tunisia Uganda Uruguay Uzbekistan Yemen

US To Suspend Immigrant Visa Processing: For How Long The Pause Will Continue?

In a major decision, the United States under the Trump administration has suspended visa processing for 75 countries, to be implemented on January 21. This suspension includes neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh. The US Department issued an internal memo informing staff about the development.It is to be noted that the visa suspension for Pakistan took place on the same day the neighbouring country’s top leaders met with US envoy Steve Witkoff’s son. The reason for the meeting was a Memorandum of Understanding on cryptocurrency, not an actual deal. This has also drew major criticism and comparisons to a diplomatic embarrassment. As per the memo, the State Department has suspended all visa issuance for the affected countries. The action has been taken to target applicants who are considered likely to rely on public assistance. The authorities have instructed consular officers to reject visas under existing laws while the department reviews its vetting processes.According to the memo, US embassies and consulates have been directed to reject visas under the current visa laws during the review period. No timeline has been provided for the resumption of the process. The decision to suspend the visas is a part of a broader immigration crackdown by the Trump administration since he took office January 2024.“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said in a statement.It is to be noted that the pause will continue until the State Department finishes its review process until then, the embassies are directed to follow the existing law, denying visa applications deemed to fall foul of public charge rules.