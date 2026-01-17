The Times Of Bengal

Visa major update: US to suspend immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, Pakistan, Bangladesh in list – Check full list

Visa Major Update: In a major decision, the United States under the Trump administration has suspended visa processing for 75 countries, to be implemented on January 21. This suspension includes neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh. The US Department issued an internal memo informing staff about the development.

US To Suspend Immigrant Visa Processing: Countries To Get Affected

It is to be noted that the visa suspension for Pakistan took place on the same day the neighbouring country’s top leaders met with US envoy Steve Witkoff’s son. The reason for the meeting was a Memorandum of Understanding on cryptocurrency, not an actual deal. This has also drew major criticism and comparisons to a diplomatic embarrassment.

As per the memo, the State Department has suspended all visa issuance for the affected countries. The action has been taken to target applicants who are considered likely to rely on public assistance.

The authorities have instructed consular officers to reject visas under existing laws while the department reviews its vetting processes.
According to the memo, US embassies and consulates have been directed to reject visas under the current visa laws during the review period. No timeline has been provided for the resumption of the process.

The decision to suspend the visas is a part of a broader immigration crackdown by the Trump administration since he took office January 2024.
“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said in a statement.

US To Suspend Immigrant Visa Processing: List Of 75 Countries

Country
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Antigua and Barbuda
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belize
Bhutan
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Myanmar
Cambodia
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Colombia
Côte d’Ivoire
Cuba
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Dominica
Egypt
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Fiji
The Gambia
Georgia
Ghana
Grenada
Guatemala
Guinea
Haiti
Iran
Iraq
Jamaica
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
North Macedonia
Moldova
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Nepal
Nicaragua
Nigeria
Pakistan
Republic of the Congo
Russia
Rwanda
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Syria
Tanzania
Thailand
Togo
Tunisia
Uganda
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Yemen

US To Suspend Immigrant Visa Processing: For How Long The Pause Will Continue?

It is to be noted that the pause will continue until the State Department finishes its review process until then, the embassies are directed to follow the existing law, denying visa applications deemed to fall foul of public charge rules.



