Epstein Files: Vladimir Putins name appears more than 1000 times; Why was Jeffrey Epstein desperate to meet Russian President?

Experts believe that Epstein was trying to infiltrate the corridors of power and establish himself as influential.

The documents also show that Epstein had close ties to some people connected to Russia.

Epstein wrote he communicated with Russia

Putin’s name appears 1005 times

What does Russia say?

Epstein’s proximity to some people connected to Russia

New documents released by the US Department of Justice reveal that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was trying to gain access to top Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin. The documents also show that Epstein attempted to contact Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, former Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin, and several other influential Russian officials.According to the documents, in June 2018, Epstein emailed Thorbjørn Jagland, a senior Norwegian leader and then Secretary General of the Council of Europe, requesting that he convey a message to Putin that Lavrov could speak with him. Epstein wrote that he previously communicated with Russia through Vitaly Churkin, but after Churkin’s death, he was looking for a new channel. He claimed that Churkin had come to understand Donald Trump better after their conversations.These emails also suggest that Epstein wanted to portray himself as a kind of geopolitical power player. He tried to convey through Jagland that he could help Russia attract Western investment. However, the documents do not clearly indicate whether Epstein ever met Putin. In several emails, he claimed that he was about to meet Putin or had received an invitation, but there is no official confirmation of this. The name of Russian President Vladimir Putin appears at least 1005 times in these millions of pages of documents. Most of these are clippings of news reports that were sent to him. These documents clearly show that he was repeatedly trying to meet the Russian president.These revelations have caused a stir in Europe. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his country would investigate Epstein’s possible ties to Russian intelligence agencies. Tusk claimed that it is possible that the Epstein affair was orchestrated with the help of Russian intelligence agencies and that compromising material against several global leaders was collected through it. However, Russia has dismissed these allegations as nonsense. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the claim that Epstein worked for Russian intelligence agencies is not worth taking seriously.The documents also show that Epstein had close ties to some people connected to Russia. Experts believe that Epstein was trying to infiltrate the corridors of power and establish himself as influential, but so far, there is no concrete evidence to prove that he had access to Putin.