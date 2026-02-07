Epstein and former Israeli PM Ehud Barak

A major new revelation has emerged regarding Jeffrey Epstein, notorious for sex crimes and close ties to powerful people. A 2020 FBI document included in the recently released Epstein Files claims that Epstein was groomed for espionage and had ties to Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad. According to the FBI document, this information was provided by a confidential human source. This report was compiled during an investigation into alleged foreign interference in US elections. However, the FBI has not independently verified these claims.The document claims that Epstein was trained for espionage with the knowledge of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. According to the source, Barak concluded, after discussions involving Epstein, that he was a designated agent of Mossad.The source also claims to have overheard and taken notes on phone conversations between Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz and Epstein. This information was allegedly passed on to Mossad. The FBI document mentions that the source heard Dershowitz tell another American lawyer that Epstein was connected to US and allied intelligence agencies. The source also alleged that Dershowitz himself was appointed by Mossad, although Dershowitz has already categorically denied all these allegations.Another shocking claim in the report is that a venture capital firm called Day One Ventures was active in Silicon Valley with the aim of stealing technology. The founder of this firm, Masha Bucher, was previously Jeffrey Epstein’s publicist. The source also claimed that Butcher had connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin. All of these claims, included in the FBI document, are based on the statement of a single source and have not yet been independently verified.