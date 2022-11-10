Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder and NFL sued by D.C. attorney general, accused of lying about ‘toxic culture’

The Washington, D.C., attorney general filed suit on Thursday against the Washington Commanders, accusing the troubled NFL franchise of perpetuating “a toxic culture of sexual harassment.”

The team, owner Dan Snyder, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the league itself were named as defendants for allegedly “colluding” to keep the franchise’s poor treatment of female employees under wraps, according to District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine.

Representatives for Snyder, the Commanders, Goodell and the NFL could not immediately be reached by NBC News for comment.

The lawsuit used language commonly found in consumer protection claims, accusing the defendants of lying to Washington, D.C., residents in order to protect their business.

“In order to sell expensive tickets and merchandise and maintain the team as a profitable part of the League, Defendants need the Team to inspire public confidence and fan loyalty,” according to the civil action.

“But Defendants repeatedly attempted to bolster such confidence and loyalty through artful deception to the detriment of District consumers.”

The team plays its home games at FedEx Field in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The team had played at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium in Washington, D.C., but its last season there was in 1996.

The lawsuit, though, insisted that District of Columbia residents were victims as the team aggressively markets its product to residents of the nation’s capital.

“The Commanders and Dan Snyder lied to DC residents about what they knew about a toxic culture of sexual harassment and then they entered into a secret agreement with the NFL and Commissioner Goodell that kept the truth from DC residents—all in an effort to protect their profits,” according to a statement by Racine.

“In DC, you can’t lie to consumers to enrich yourself and get away with it. That’s what this lawsuit is about: standing up for DC residents who were deceived and misled. No one—not even Mr. Snyder—is above the law.”

Racine said this team’s alleged conduct is best addressed in a civil lawsuit that he vowed would go forward even if Snyder ends up selling the franchise.

“I am repulsed by the conduct at issue,” Racine told reporters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.