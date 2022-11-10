Watch live: Nicole storm tracker

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney concedes district race
00:58
-
Fetterman defeats Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
01:46
-
Sen. Graham says midterms ‘definitely not a Republican wave’
04:14
-
Exit poll shows Biden 2024 run unpopular
03:17
-
Homes damaged as strong storms move across Texas
01:20
-
Watch: President Biden vows to “free Iran” during campaign speech
00:43
-
Cardinal Dolan blesses animals from Radio City Christmas Spectacular
01:05
-
Families of Parkland shooting victims give emotional impact statements
03:44
-
Video shows smoke in Delta flight cabin after engine malfunction
00:33
-
Communities remember Uvalde school shooting victims with march on Día de los Muertos
01:21
-
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket on Space Force mission
01:43
-
Pelosi attacker’s neighbor: I thought ‘something strange might happen’
01:04
-
Tennessee mom slams homophobic attacks in viral video
02:13
-
FBI identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ murder victim as Ruth Marie Terry
01:59
-
Police say Paul Pelosi attacker charged with attempted homicide
02:59
-
Pennsylvania debate looms large as Oz, Fetterman return to campaign trail
01:41
-
‘A horrific rollercoaster:’ Family of San Antonio teen shot by police speak publicly about shooting
01:19
-
Atherton Mayor: ‘No human remains found’ in buried car discovered in back yard of California home
01:31
-
Police bodycam video shows driver pulled from burning vehicle
00:39
-
‘We’ve got justice for our son’: Harry Dunn’s father gets emotional after Anne Sacoolas guilty plea
01:27
-
UP NEXT
New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney concedes district race
00:58
-
Fetterman defeats Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
01:46
-
Sen. Graham says midterms ‘definitely not a Republican wave’
04:14
-
Exit poll shows Biden 2024 run unpopular
03:17
-
Homes damaged as strong storms move across Texas
01:20
-
Watch: President Biden vows to “free Iran” during campaign speech
00:43