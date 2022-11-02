IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
Now Playing
Watch: Meet the Press NOW: Election 2022 Special
01:43:50
-
UP NEXT
Parkland shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole
04:06
-
CBS, Les Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading
02:53
-
Oklahoma governor race closer than expected as tribes support Democratic candidate Hofmeister
06:29
-
Full Panel: ‘A midterm election, historically, is a referendum’
09:17
-
Full Cooper: ‘Republicans are good at scaring people’ on the economy
09:39
-
Response to Paul Pelosi’s attack shows how polarized Americans are
01:22
-
Chuck Todd: Voters are ‘clearly signaling’ that the economy is their top midterm issue
03:40
-
Hospital ransomware attacks putting patients at risk
02:53
-
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.75%
02:38
-
North Korea, Iran may be supplying Russia with weapons
01:09
-
North Korea fires 23 missiles in response to U.S., South Korean military drills
01:40
-
‘Vet the Vote’ signs veterans up to be election workers
06:04
-
How stricter voter ID laws disproportionately impact trans voters
03:21
-
Former Israeli President Netanyahu expected to win election, return to power
03:41
-
Audio from 911 calls renews criticism over police response to Uvalde school shooting
04:12
-
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other charges
04:12
-
Biden hits campaign trail as Democrats look to close gap against Republicans
05:12
-
Economy is ‘No. 1’: Independent voters share midterm issues that matter to them
05:46
-
‘What If?’: Chuck Todd explores potential scenarios in the battle for Senate control
02:26
-
Now Playing
Watch: Meet the Press NOW: Election 2022 Special
01:43:50
-
UP NEXT
Parkland shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole
04:06
-
CBS, Les Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading
02:53
-
Oklahoma governor race closer than expected as tribes support Democratic candidate Hofmeister
06:29
-
Full Panel: ‘A midterm election, historically, is a referendum’
09:17
-
Full Cooper: ‘Republicans are good at scaring people’ on the economy
09:39