Iran has prepared an army of drones

Tensions between the US and Iran are continuously escalating. Amidst threats from US President Donald Trump, Iran has claimed to have prepared 1000 drones capable of attacking from land and sea. The Iranian military claims that if the US attacks, its network of drones and missiles can thwart these attacks. On January 28, Trump asked Iran to reach an agreement on its nuclear program. He warned that if they did not comply, the next attack on Iran would be far more dangerous than before. According to Trump, US warships are moving towards Iran. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also said that the military is ready for any military order from the president.Iranian Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami said that after the 12-day conflict with the US and Israel last June, the army has changed its military strategy. Under this, a large number of drones have been prepared. According to Hatami, these drones can be operated from both land and sea. In addition, Iran already possesses a large number of ballistic missiles. Iran has said that it can fire missiles and drones at US bases in Qatar and at Israel, similar to what happened in June 2025. According to reports, Iran recently deployed its drone carrier ship Shahid Bagheri to sea.