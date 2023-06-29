Webel Fujisoft Vara Centre of Excellence (CoE) offers a career boost to students & young professionals in Haldia to explore Emerging Technologies in Industry 4.0

Webel Fujisoft Vara Centre of Excellence: Industry 4.0 (CoE), an initiative of the Government of West Bengal which has been set up by the Department of IT& Electronics, through its nodal agency Webel, West Bengal hosted a symposium in Haldia to showcase the abundance of secured job opportunities and newer possibilities for students and young professionals from the region and nearby districts to participate in an engaging discussion on Emerging Technologies in Industry 4.0. The CoE, a state-of-the-art facility developed by Fujisoft Vara Private Limited, provides an unparalleled platform that brings together the full scope of Industry 4.0 technologies, including Data Science, Cybersecurity, Embedded Systems/IoT, and Additive Manufacturing, all under one roof. The CoE organized an educators meet at Haldia on 27th June, where approximately 50 educators from different colleges of Haldia and other feeder areas participated.

As one of India’s pioneering initiatives in the field of Industry 4.0, the Webel Fujisoft Vara CoE aims to foster skill building, academic excellence, and future-ready talent development. Through this event, participants will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into the latest trends and advancements in emerging technologies, explore academic courses offered in these fields, and understand the scope of future career prospects. The CoE is committed to equipping individuals from Haldia and neighboring region with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital era not just in India but also globally.

CoE aims to make emerging technologies accessible to all students especially focusing on districts and towns. Haldia, is considered one of the emerging locations for talents across India. The CoE aims to tap into the talents and make them industry ready for the new job trends in emerging technologies. CoE has plans of conducting counseling sessions to create awareness amongst the students on the resources available at the CoE, the current industry demand for jobs and to tap the huge talent pools at the district level. The CoE has organized awareness sessions for educators to unearth the potential of their skill-building, talent development through training, and upskilling besides offering superior placement in the industry that demands such a new technology-oriented skilled pool of resources. To date, CoE has placed all its students who are undergoing the long-term post graduate program and also now started offering 100% placement assistance to students undertaking the Advanced Certificate Programs.

Mr. Debashis Mazumdar, Country Head, Fujisoft India, while expressing his enthusiasm for the event, stated, “The Webel Fujisoft Vara Centre of Excellence is a truly innovative and ground-breaking initiative of the West Bengal Government under the Department of IT & E and Dept of MSME&T. The CoE offers youth in West Bengal opportunities to develop in-demand specialized skills and get employed in the relevant industry. We are excited to invite students and young professionals from Haldia and nearby districts which has a huge talent pool to Webel Fujisoft Vara Centre of Excellence to learn about the Emerging Technologies in Industry 4.0. Our mission is to bridge the skill gap and empower individuals with the expertise required to excel in this rapidly evolving digital landscape. Through this platform, we aim to provide valuable training, upskilling, and advisory services, along with robust academic. courses, enabling participants to be at the forefront of the technology revolution. We are happy to offer this unique opportunity for individuals from Haldia and the region to shape their futures and contribute to the growth of the digital India transformation narrative.”

Industry 4.0 is noted as the fourth industrial revolution and is reshaping the global business landscape by redefining the future of work. India, with its dynamic economy and tech-savvy talent pool, is poised to leverage the immense job opportunities presented by this transformative era. As a leading player in the digital revolution, India is actively embracing Industry 4.0 emerging technologies and creating a favorable environment for innovation and growth. Industry 4.0 encompasses a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, cloud computing, and additive manufacturing. These technologies are revolutionizing industries across sectors, from manufacturing and healthcare to agriculture and transportation. The integration of smart technologies and automation is enhancing operational efficiency, enabling predictive maintenance, and creating new business models. The job landscape in Industry 4.0 is vast and diverse, offering exciting opportunities for professionals with varied skill sets. India’s growing ecosystem of startups, technology giants, and research institutions is actively driving innovation and creating a demand for skilled professionals.

Mr. Sanjay Lal, Assistant Vice President, Academics, at Webel Fujisoft Vara Centre of Excellence, emphasized the importance of future-ready talent development, he stated, “The session we organized today at Haldia aims to bridge the gap between Industry and Academia. We have done several career guidance sessions at Haldia and feeder areas. We have trained many students on Data Science, Cyber security & Embedded systems -IOT in past few years. They are doing well in their career. In today’s dynamic job market, it is crucial for individuals to stay updated with the latest technologies. Webel Fujisoft Vara CoE offers a wide range of academic courses focused on Emerging Technologies in Industry 4.0, ensuring that participants acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to meet the demands of the industry. Furthermore, we are committed to providing placements and career assistance, ensuring that our students are well-prepared for a successful professional journey.”

The objective of CoE is to impart high-quality education on emerging technologies to students, working professionals and new-age entrepreneurs to upscale their competitiveness and develop highly skilled industry-ready professionals and technopreneurs. It has tied up with several global organizations and leading technology companies – both to provide the infrastructure, hardware, and software as well as academic support and certification. Some of the companies in collaboration include Intel, nVidia, Dassault Systemes, Stratasys, Trend Micro, Fortinet, IMI Israel, Think Cyber, Israel, Boston Training Academy and Boston IT Solutions to name a few.

The CoE provides a complete ecosystem for developing talent. The courses entail case studies, real-time projects as well as Capstone Projects, brought by the corporates. The CoE offers highly specialized training to fresh graduates and working professionals, who want to learn new technologies to enhance their employability or reboot their skills to give a fresh start to their careers, either as employees or as entrepreneurs. The CoE courses are industry certified in order to ensure they are meeting the requirements of the market and enhancing employability. Training is offered in various formats, which include on-premises and online courses.

The CoE is also providing academic courses and training on Cyber Security in collaboration with Think Cyber, Israel and IMI Israel. The CoE boost of a first-of-its-kind simulation lab in India wherein cyber security training is provided on real-time case scenarios and events. The cutting edge of these courses, compared to other learning methods, is that they directly benefit from the highly sensitive information that they are getting out of SPECTO, which is a state-of-the-art tool that can analyze hackers’ footprints and behaviors on current and recent attacks.

The CoE has also collaborated with one of the world’s leading 3D equipment manufacturing companies, Stratasys, to set up a state-of-the-art 3D Printing lab with 7 industrial grade machines – the first of its kind in the Eastern part of the country. The CoE offers a variety of courses to train young graduate engineers and professionals in all aspects of additive manufacturing (also known as 3D Printing) as well as design. With certification from Stratasys and Dassault Systemes, the courses in the CoE equip students with industry-validated certification and the skill set that is most relevant and in demand.The CoE has currently over 80+ clients across India who are taking advanced manufacturing services from the CoE. The students undertaking the courses in Additive Manufacturing are working on actual projects from the various industrial sectors like Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Hi-Tech, Defense and Aerospace etc.

The CoE has the best-in-class infrastructure in multiple technologies with the latest hardware, software, training modules, best-in-the-class faculty members, Industry collaboration, hands-on training, and funding opportunities for startups to truly make it the Innovation hub of India. Its IT infrastructure has high-speed processing capabilities to run complex analytics in its Data Science Labs. The embedded systems/ IoT lab is equipped with all the equipment required to provide hands-on learning. The faculty at the CoE comprises a fine blend of academicians and industry veterans. The CoE collaborates with the best Institutions, both in terms of academics and corporates to ensure that we provide the most relevant content. Teaching methodologies are heavily geared towards experiential learning. 70% of the learning is hands-on with opportunities to work on and solve real business problems.