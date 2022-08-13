WFY Awards, Dubai, opens its nominations

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

WFY magazine is an international online Indian Diaspora monthly magazine in English. The magazine and Indian Diaspora Global, which is spread over 15 countries, will honour Indian Diaspora Global Achievers with a WFY Award in Dubai, on 16th December, 2022. The tag line for this year’s event is “Heal Thy World!”



This year, they endeavour to honour, recognize and celebrate the lives of people of Indian origin who have made extraordinary contributions over the last three years of the pandemic. When the world was suffering, these individuals or organisations made a difference.



The regular sections, besides the theme of focus, will also be there. The WFY Awards is an initiative to recognise and honour the most promising Indian Diaspora visionaries, innovators and entrepreneurs in multiple sectors.



The Indian Diaspora Global Achievers WFY Awards are open only to Indian Diaspora individuals or organisations, and the nominations are open only to Indian Diaspora Global members who are at least 18 years old. The finalists will be chosen by a review panel from the nominations received.

To make oneself eligible for the nomination, one will have to visit https://thewfy.com/wfy-reach-out/wfy-awards/

There is no official limit to the number of entries a single person can submit. A nominator may submit nominations for all categories. However, each submission must be unique.

The Jury comprises of Jury Chairman, MP Joseph IAS, Fmr UN Diplomat and

Jury Vice-Chairman, Baiju Thittala, Solicitor & Politician, Cambridge City Councillor, UK, and the Jury Members are Ujjwal K Chowdhury, Professor, Daffodil International University, Dhaka, Ravi Kemmu, Film & Theatre Exponent, Jammu & Kashmir, Biju K Damodharan, Cine Writer & Director, Physician, Kerala, Tushar Unadkat, Film & Media Professional, Canada, Prakash Bare, Film & Theatre, Artist, Technologist, US, Gurminder Randhawa, Social Activist & Politician, UK, Tara Sajan, Healthcare Professional, US and Shola Delip, Politician & Social Activist, UK.