Thailand erects Buddha statue where once stood Vishnu statue; Cambodia is furious: What is the issue and why is it sensitive?

This dispute began after a clash between Thai and Cambodian soldiers in December 2025.

Amid the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute, which had been going on for months, the military engineers of Thailand had demolished a statue of Lord Vishnu on December 22, 2025. This happened even as the border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia were on. The Vishnu statue was located near the Chong An Ma crossing in the An Ses area. The Thai government had justified the demolition by claiming that it asserted its sovereignty. Cambodian forces had built the statue in 2014.Now, in a big and controversial development, Thailand has erected a statue of Lord Buddha at the same place where once the Vishnu statue was erected. Thailand has described it as a ‘morale-boosting religious step’. However, Cambodia has strongly protested this move by Thailand and called it a ‘provocative act’. India had also expressed concerns over the demolition by the Thai regime as it said that such ‘disrespectful’ acts hurt the sentiments of followers not only in the region but across the globe. India had urged both Thailand and Cambodia to resolve their border dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. The Thai army has said that it installed the Buddha statue in the disputed border area, known as An Ma in Thailand and An Ses in Cambodia, to support local residents and soldiers. The army described the move as a religious step amidst ongoing border tensions, not a political one, say reportsThis dispute began after a clash between Thai and Cambodian soldiers in December 2025. During this clash, the Thai army destroyed a statue of Lord Vishnu that had been erected on the border. This statue was erected in 2014 by the Cambodian army on land that Thailand claims as its own. Thai officials have said that the purpose of removing the statue was to assert sovereignty after Thai soldiers regained control of the area, not to target any religion.Thailand says that Cambodia is spreading “false information” regarding the matter as it insists that there was no religious motive behind the removal of the statue or the installation of the new one. It stated that the action was taken within the scope of religious freedom and belief, as well as to boost the morale of Thai citizens in the area.On the other hand, Cambodia has called the move a violation of the spirit of the ceasefire. Phnom Penh reacted strongly to the installation of the Buddha statue, saying it went against efforts to de-escalate tensions. Cambodian officials said the action was “inconsistent with the de-escalation measures” agreed upon under the ceasefire. Cambodia reiterated its claim to the land and argued that the original Vishnu statue was located in its territory. “The statue was inside our territory in the An Ses area. We condemn the destruction of ancient temples and statues that are worshipped by both Buddhist and Hindu followers,” said Kim Chanpanha, a Cambodian government spokesperson in the border province of Preah Vihear, adding that the destroyed statue was on land controlled by Cambodia.For the unversed, the border clashes between the two Southeast Asian countries erupted in July. After days of violence, both sides agreed on a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump. However, the fight broke out again in December 2025, and the statue of Lord Vishnu at the Thailand-Cambodia border was demolished by the former.