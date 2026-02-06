Bangladesh US Deal: Bangladesh and the United States are set to sign a trade deal on February 9th, just three days before the general elections. This deal is controversial because its terms are kept completely confidential. Bangladesh is under pressure after India received an 18 percent tariff from the United States.As soon as the US reduced tariffs on India to 18%, it caused a stir among its neighbors. Bangladesh is one of them, and Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus rushed to the US. A significant trade agreement is set to be signed between Bangladesh and the US on February 9th. Significantly, this deal will be signed just 72 hours before the general elections. This timing has brought the agreement into controversy. Questions are being raised as to why such a major economic deal was not postponed until after the elections. Why is Bangladesh uneasy with India’s deal? The reason for this deal’s acceleration is directly related to India. The recent trade deal between India and the United States reduced tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent. This has raised concerns in Bangladesh, as it also sells almost the same products to the United States as India, especially readymade garments. Bangladesh’s economy is heavily dependent on the United States. Each year, $7 to $8 billion worth of clothing and textiles are exported to the United States. This represents approximately 90 percent of Bangladesh’s total exports to the United States. If India receives lower tariffs and Bangladesh lags behind, American buyers may shift orders to India. This will directly impact millions of jobs in Bangladesh. This is why Bangladesh wants to sign this deal as soon as possible. Did Bangladesh make a secret deal with America?
