What secret deal is Yunus going to make with the US three days before the elections? It has a direct connection to India

Bangladesh US Deal: Bangladesh and the United States are set to sign a trade deal on February 9th, just three days before the general elections. This deal is controversial because its terms are kept completely confidential. Bangladesh is under pressure after India received an 18 percent tariff from the United States.

As soon as the US reduced tariffs on India to 18%, it caused a stir among its neighbors. Bangladesh is one of them, and Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus rushed to the US. A significant trade agreement is set to be signed between Bangladesh and the US on February 9th. Significantly, this deal will be signed just 72 hours before the general elections. This timing has brought the agreement into controversy. Questions are being raised as to why such a major economic deal was not postponed until after the elections.The reason for this deal’s acceleration is directly related to India. The recent trade deal between India and the United States reduced tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent. This has raised concerns in Bangladesh, as it also sells almost the same products to the United States as India, especially readymade garments. Bangladesh’s economy is heavily dependent on the United States. Each year, $7 to $8 billion worth of clothing and textiles are exported to the United States. This represents approximately 90 percent of Bangladesh’s total exports to the United States. If India receives lower tariffs and Bangladesh lags behind, American buyers may shift orders to India. This will directly impact millions of jobs in Bangladesh. This is why Bangladesh wants to sign this deal as soon as possible.In April 2025, the US imposed a 37 percent tariff on Bangladesh. This was later reduced to 35 percent and then to 20 percent. Now, there are hopes that the new deal could bring the tariff down to 15 percent. But this hope for relief faces a significant question of transparency. In mid-2025, Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, signed a confidentiality agreement with the US, stipulating that trade and tariff negotiations would not be made public.The result is that neither Parliament, nor the industry, nor the general public are aware of the terms of this deal. Experts say that open debate on such a major economic deal was necessary. Analysts associated with the Center for Policy Dialogue believe that signing the deal before elections could tie the hands of the incoming government. According to reports, the US conditions are not easy. Bangladesh is being asked to reduce imports from China, increase military and other purchases from the US, and allow American products into the market without much scrutiny. The garment sector is of greatest concern. This industry employs 4 million to 5 million people and accounts for more than 80 percent of the country’s total export earnings. Representatives of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association say they don’t know which sectors will be affected by this deal.