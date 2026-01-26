Home

White House Adviser Navarro, Vance, sometimes Trump blocked India Trade Deal: What US Senator Ted Cruzs leaked audio is all about

Cruz painted Josh Vance as a figure controlled by conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson. Cruz has publicly accused Carlson of supporting anti-Semitism.

The United States and India have been deadlocked in their negotiations regarding a trade agreement for an extended period. The two countries have not come to an agreement after numerous rounds of discussions; however, an unexpectedly significant disclosure has come regarding the Trump Administration officials’ involvement in information blocking on the agreement. According to an Axios report, a leaked recording from a Republican senator indicates that individuals opposed to the US-India trade deal included US Vice President JD Vance and White House Economic Advisor Peter Navarro, as cited by Republican Senator Ted Cruz. Recent reports indicate that there is an alleged recording involving Senator Ted Cruz where he criticizes J.D. Vance, as well as mocks US President Donald Trump’s policies on tariffs. While Axios has not released this audio, they did confirm through independent sources that it is an actual recording and reported that Cruz was specifically criticizing Trump’s tariff policy. Axios received 10 minutes of time-stamped audio recordings from a Republican source. The recordings were made in early and middle 2025 and indicate Ted Cruz as a traditional Republican advocate for free trade and intervention prior to a potential 2028 presidential election against the more cautious Vance.Cruz painted Josh Vance as a figure controlled by conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson. Cruz has publicly accused Carlson of supporting anti-Semitism and anti-Israel policies in Cruz-Carlson’s long-standing feud. Senator Cruz has allegedly mocked Donald Trump’s stance on tariffs. He reportedly warned donors that President Trump’s tariffs might have dire economic consequences and ultimately result in the impeachment of the current President. He elaborated on this statement by telling donors that he and several other Senators had a conversation with President Trump in early April 2025 during which they urged the President to stand down. Describing the long, late-night call with Trump Cruz said, “It did not go well.” He said that during that conversation, Trump was yelling and cursing. While speaking to the donors, Cruz stated, “Trump was in a bad mood.” “I’ve been in conversations where he was very happy,” he further added. He added, “This was not one of those.” “President, if we get to November of [2026] and people’s 401(k)s are down 30% and prices are up 10–20% at the supermarket, we’re going to go into Election Day, face a bloodbath,” Cruz told Trump. “You’re going to lose the House, you’re going to lose the Senate, you’re going to spend the next two years being impeached every single week.” According to Cruz, Trump responded bluntly and angrily “**** you, Ted.