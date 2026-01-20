Home

As per the post, the discussions included the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project and the proposed Bangladesh–China Friendship Hospital.

: In a significant development, the Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh interim government has allowed Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen to visit the Teesta River project area. It is important to note that the Teesta River project area lies very close to India’s strategically sensitive Siliguri Corridor, also known as the “Chicken’s Neck.” Chicken Neck is a very narrow strip of land that connects India’s mainland to its northeastern states. According to the reports, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen on Monday visited the erosion-affected areas of the Teesta River in Kaunia upazila of Rangpur district with Bangladesh’s Adviser for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Syeda Rizwana Hasan. The Bangladesh government has stated that the ambassador’s visit was linked to an ongoing technical assessment under the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TMP). To recall, Muhammad Yunus had made a series of controversial statements during his visit to China last year. While addressing the media, Yunus spoke about the expansion of the Chinese economy and India’s landlocked Northeast—comments that later resonated during anti-India protests in Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities in December.Talking about the project, Syeda Rizwana Hasan said that China is eager to implement the Teesta Master Plan (TMP) at the earliest. Both Bangladesh and China are committed to executing the project. She further added that the scrutiny and evaluation process is still incomplete, and therefore work cannot begin immediately.It is important to note that the Teesta River is the lifeline for agriculture and livelihoods in northern districts of Bangladesh. For West Bengal it is equally important and hence, the discussions over Teesta water-sharing have been ongoing for decades, but a final agreement has not been reached so far due to concerns raised by the West Bengal government.After a meeting between the top officials of China and Bangladesh, Yunus’s press wing took to X (formally Twitter) and informed that both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed long-term Bangladesh–China friendship and development cooperation. As per the post, the discussions included the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project and the proposed Bangladesh–China Friendship Hospital. It also stated that the Chinese ambassador informed them about his visit to the project area and reiterated China’s commitment to swiftly completing the technical assessment. The Bangladesh government said that the Chinese ambassador expressed his country’s support for Bangladesh’s democratic transition and conveyed best wishes for the successful conduct of the upcoming national elections.