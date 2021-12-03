When he was in every relationship in life, he tried to keep the relationship alive with everything, but he couldn’t. – News18 Bangla

#Washington: Who will get the best happiness? If the marital partner can become the best partner in life, then perhaps the best happiness can come and appear in the life of a person through his hand. But a woman named Monet from USA (USA Woman Wants to Marry for 12th time) has bad luck. To this day he has not been able to sustain a single marriage for a long time. He has been married a total of 11 times, but marriage has hurt him. This time she wants to find her 12th husband. Hopefully, this time, her husband will be able to give her happiness.

This American woman is 52 years old. He has proposed a total of 26 times in his life. Eleven of them have come as her husband, but no one has been able to bring such happiness. According to family sources, the boy was ‘crazy’ from his childhood. When he was young, he went crazy to marry his grandfather’s friend. He got married for the first time when he left school and just entered college. Since then, he has tied the knot one after another.

Read more: Kurnish mother, mother ran one kilometer behind leopard to save her 7 year old son, then …

If children have come into his life in different parts of this long married life. He loves his children very much. She told the media that she loved her fifth husband very much. The next man she married, she liked Moneter only because of her good manners and good manners. Manet’s conversation with the eighth husband is online. He suddenly met the ninth person in a pub. And the tenth husband was a friend of that elementary school. However, she did not want to say anything about her 11th husband.

Read more: Scooter for only 36 thousand rupees! No need to spend on oil, long way to go

When he was in every relationship in life, he tried to keep the relationship alive with everything, but he couldn’t. No husband could bring happiness to her. That’s why I don’t think I want to stop looking for a husband in the second half of my life. Want to start a new family.