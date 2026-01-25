Highly secure and fortified location

It seems that the prospects of a military confrontation between Iran and the United States are very high, as there has been an escalation in both the war of words and military movements on both sides once again. According to local media reports, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been moved to a special underground shelter in Tehran. The report, citing sources close to the government, states that the decision was made after senior military and security officials assessed the possibility of a potential US attack as a serious threat. Meanwhile, Khamenei has handed over executive command to one of his sons.According to Iran International, this underground facility is a highly secure and fortified location with several interconnected tunnel-like passages. The sources also claimed that Khamenei’s third son, Masoud Khamenei, is currently in charge of the daily operations of the Supreme Leader’s office and serves as the main point of contact (POC) with the executive branches of the government.