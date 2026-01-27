Home

US President Donald Trump has emerged as one of the most controversial figures. Under his administration, the immigration debate in the United States continues to gain momentum as a 37-year-old man, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, was shot and killed by federal immigration agents early Saturday morning (local time) in south Minneapolis, authorities and eyewitnesses confirmed, igniting protests and deepening tensions between local leaders and the federal government, reported CNN. The shooting came just weeks after another fatal encounter in the city involving an ICE officer that resulted in the death of Renee Good, a 37-year-old American citizen, on January 7. These recent cases have already sparked national scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement tactics. Earlier on Monday, the White House released several important statements regarding this incident. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said that President Donald Trump does not want to see people getting hurt or killed in America’s streets. Soon, the White House immediately shifted attention to blaming Democrats for the death of two people in Minneapolis. In an apparent attempt to deflect blame from the Trump Administration to Democrats for the deaths of two people by anti-immigrant agents in Minneapolis, Leavitt stated, “Nobody in the White House, including President Trump, wants to see people getting hurt or killed in America’s streets. This includes Renee Good, Alex Pretti, the brave men and women of federal law enforcement and the many Americans who have been victimised at the hands of illegal alien criminals.” Pretti’s death marked the second time a Minneapolis resident has been killed by federal officers this month, fuelling public outrage over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. Federal officials have declined to provide critical details supporting their claim that the agent involved shot Pretti in self-defence, CNN reported. Speaking at a White House press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said the policy has widespread backing, stating, “Americans overwhelmingly want exactly what President Trump is delivering: strong borders and strict immigration enforcement against the worst illegal aliens,” adding that “polling shows huge support for this exact thing.” She defended the Trump administration’s expansive deportation campaign, saying it continues to resonate with AmericansAs scrutiny over the shooting intensified, President Donald Trump blamed Democratic policies, even as lawmakers from both parties, including some Republicans, called for a formal investigation. Against this backdrop, Trump on Monday urged Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and other Democratic governors and mayors across the United States to cooperate with federal authorities on immigration enforcement, arguing that resistance by so-called sanctuary cities has led to “division, chaos, and violence.” On January 24, Pretti was killed at point-blank range after being restrained by federal officers.Trump defended ICE’s actions, suggesting Pretti may have been armed, despite reports noting he was licensed to carry a firearm and had already been disarmed.