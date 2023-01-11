White House says Biden doesn’t support banning gas stoves
The White House is pushing back on Republicans who have accused the Biden administration of wanting to prohibit the use of gas stoves in U.S. households.
“The president does not support banning gas stoves,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Wednesday’s briefing. “And the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is independent, is not banning gas stoves. I just want to be very clear on that.”
Jean-Pierre was responding to questions about a potential ban on new gas stoves, an idea floated earlier this week by Richard Trumka Jr., a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission who called the appliances a “hidden hazard” in an interview with Bloomberg News.
“When it comes to the question about safety or the effect of gas stoves, that is not something that we can speak to here at the White House,” Jean-Pierre said.
GOP lawmakers, however, quickly seized on the remarks by Trumka, a Biden nominee, and argued that the president and government bureaucrats were coming for Americans’ stoves.
The stove-banning debacle has persisted even after the federal safety commission said no proposal for a ban exists. Consumer Product Safety Commission Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric also issued a statement saying that while research indicated emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, he is “not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so.”
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Jeff Beck, British guitar legend who rose to fame as an influential rocker in the 1960s, dies at 78
[ad_1] Jeff Beck, the British rockstar known for his skillful mastery of guitar, died of bacterial meningitis, his family announced...
Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed, White House doctor says
[ad_1] First lady Jill Biden had two cancerous lesions removed Wednesday, the White House doctor said in a memo.The first...
Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. hospitalized patients experience a harmful event, study finds
[ad_1] Nearly 1 in 4 patients who are admitted to a hospital in the United States will experience harm, according...
Rep. Katie Porter’s campaign conundrum
[ad_1] The New Year has already been busy for California politics. Gov. Gavin Newsom was sworn in for a second...
Biden aides find second batch of classified documents at new location
[ad_1] WASHINGTON — Aides to President Joe Biden have discovered at least one additional batch of classified documents in a...
McCarthy says embattled Rep. Santos should not be seated on top committees
[ad_1] WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that embattled freshman GOP Rep. George Santos, who is facing growing calls...
Average Rating