White House says more documents with classified markings were found at Biden’s Delaware home
More classified documents from the Obama administration were found in President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence this week than previously disclosed, the White House said Saturday.
The pages were discovered by White House lawyer Richard Sauber on Thursday in a box initially uncovered by the president’s personal lawyers on Wednesday.
The White House revealed earlier this week that Biden’s lawyers had discovered one document with classified markings in a room adjacent to the garage of his Delaware home.
“The President’s personal attorneys discovered one document with a classified marking consisting of one page in a room adjacent to the garage. At that point, the President’s personal attorneys stopped searching the immediate area where the document was found,” Sauber said.
He said that he reviewed the box further on Thursday evening, found five more documents with classification markings and immediately transferred them to Justice Department officials.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Rapper Meek Mill says he was pardoned by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf for 2008 charges
[ad_1] Rapper Meek Mill says he was pardoned by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf for 2008 drugs and firearms charges that...
With over 100 anti-LGBTQ bills before state legislatures in 2023 so far, activists say they’re ‘fired up’
[ad_1] More than 100 bills targeting LGBTQ rights and queer life — from transgender health care to drag shows — have been...
Californians urged to ‘stay vigilant’ as forecasters warn of 2 new storms
[ad_1] Californians should brace for flooding and possible landslides as “heavy to excessive rainfall” is expected over the weekend and...
Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer
[ad_1] Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead...
Comedian Andy Dick accused of public intoxication, failing to register as a sex offender
[ad_1] Actor and comedian Andy Dick was accused Friday of public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender,...
Democratic allies grow frustrated with White House response to Biden’s classified documents
[ad_1] Democratic allies are voicing frustration with White House officials’ tight-lipped approach to the classified documents found in an office...
Average Rating