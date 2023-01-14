White House says more documents with classified markings were found at Biden’s Delaware home

More classified documents from the Obama administration were found in President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence this week than previously disclosed, the White House said Saturday.

The pages were discovered by White House lawyer Richard Sauber on Thursday in a box initially uncovered by the president’s personal lawyers on Wednesday.

The White House revealed earlier this week that Biden’s lawyers had discovered one document with classified markings in a room adjacent to the garage of his Delaware home.

“The President’s personal attorneys discovered one document with a classified marking consisting of one page in a room adjacent to the garage. At that point, the President’s personal attorneys stopped searching the immediate area where the document was found,” Sauber said.

He said that he reviewed the box further on Thursday evening, found five more documents with classification markings and immediately transferred them to Justice Department officials.

