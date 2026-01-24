Home

In a shocking incident, an Indian-origin man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead his wife and three relatives.

Title: Homicide Investigation – Brook Ivy Court

Date: (Update #1) Jan. 23, 2026 The suspect in this case has been identified as Vijay Kumar (51, Atlanta). The victims are Kumar’s wife, Meemu Dogra (43, Atlanta), Gourav Cumar (33, Lawrenceville), Nidhi Chander (37,… https://t.co/Xf8KkXh3on — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 23, 2026

Title: Homicide – Brook Ivy Court

Date: Jan. 23, 2026 Gwinnett County Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the deaths of four individuals. On Jan. 23, 2026, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court in… pic.twitter.com/MT3FchbXB6 — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 23, 2026

A 51-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead his wife and three relatives, purportedly due to a family dispute in the US state of Georgia. In a social media post, Gwinnett County Police, Vijay Kumar was taken into custody a short distance from the residence in Lawrenceville city where the shooting occurred on Friday.Sharing a post on X, Gwinnett County Police wrote, “It was learned through the investigation that an argument began between Dogra and Kumar at their home in Atlanta, and they traveled to the residence on Brook Ivy Court with their 12-year-old child. Gourav Cumar, Nidhi Chander, and Harish Chander, who are relatives of Dogra and Kumar, resided at the Brook Ivy Court home, along with two juveniles who are seven and ten years old. After the incident occurred, the 12-year-old child was the one who called 911.” “It is unknown at this time what the argument was about, why they came to the residence, or what led up to the incident,” the post further read.According to the police, an argument began between Kumar and Dogra at their home in Atlanta and they travelled to their relatives’ home on Brook Ivy Court with their 12-year-old child. Gourav Cumar, Nidhi Chander, and Harish Chander, resided at the Brook Ivy Court home, along with two juveniles who are seven and 10 years old, police added. Kumar’s child was the one who called 911 after the incident occurred, police said.Kumar has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree. Police said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court in Lawrenceville city on Friday at approximately 2.30 am after receiving reports of shots fired inside a residence.At present, Vijay Kumar has been taken into custody. He was arrested for allegedly shooting his wife and three relatives, purportedly due to a family dispute. Vijay Kumar is a 51-year-old Indian-origin man.Kumar’s child was the one who called 911 after the incident occurred. He has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree. According to the Police, the motive remains under investigation but appears to be domestic related.Police said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court in Lawrenceville city on Friday at approximately 2.30 am after receiving reports of shots fired inside a residence. Upon arrival, officers located four deceased adults inside the home, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, it said. The three children were inside the residence, hiding in a closet and were unharmed.