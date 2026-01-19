Home

Trump betrayed us, fooled us: Why Iranian protesters feel deceived by US President Donald Trump

Protesters are now calling Trump a liar and accusing him of abandoning them in a time of need.

What did Donald Trump promise Iranian protesters during the early days of unrest?

How did Trump’s sudden change in tone affect the protest movement?

How did Iran’s crackdown intensify after protesters believed help was coming?

What did Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei say?

The protests in Iran, which began on December 28th, continue to gain attention and traction worldwide. The Human Rights Activists News Agency, which is based in the United States, has reported that at least 3,308 people have been killed during these protests, making it the deadliest wave of protests or unrest in Iran in decades. Trump’s remarks mark a continuation of the increasingly tense rhetoric between Washington and Tehran, highlighting the deepening divide over Iran’s domestic unrest and governance.Many of those protesting in Iran believed that the United States had voiced support for the demonstrators through President Donald Trump’s initial reaction. Once President Trump pulled back from this position, many Iranians felt as though they had been deceived. Currently, many Iranian protesters believe that Trump has been untruthful to them and has left them to fend for themselves in their times of need. What is important to recognize about this situation is that as the Iranian protests were escalating in intensity, President Trump was using social media to share his support of Iranian demonstrators and was warning the Iranian government that the United States would be prepared to respond if peaceful demonstrators were injured.Protesters are now calling Trump a liar and accusing him of abandoning them in a time of need. Additionally, it is important to highlight that Trump publicly supported the protesters through social media while the protests were escalating, and that he warned the Iranian authorities that the U.S. would take action against them if the protesters were harmed. Many people interpreted Trump’s statements that “help is on the way” as an indication of potential direct assistance or military intervention. This led many Iranians to take to the streets in protest of their regime. In parallel, reports were coming from the media that the U.S. had begun the evacuation of some non-essential employees from one of its major military installations in that area, which was also seen as preparation for potential action.After the first wave of protests began, the Iranian government cut off internet and communication services for several days, which led to the deployment of security forces in the streets and reports of violence breaking out in numerous locations. Protesters claim that security forces used sniper rifles and automatic weapons during these incidents. There were several fatalities, and many individuals are reported to be missing.Iranian exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has also sent an urgent message to US President Donald Trump. He stated that it is time for Trump to step in regarding Iran. “Your threat to this criminal regime has also kept the regime’s thugs at bay. But time is of the essence. The people will be on the streets again in an hour. I am asking you to help. You have proven and I know you are a man of peace and a man of your word. Please be prepared to intervene to help the people of Iran,” the post futher read. It is to be noted that the post was published on January 9, 2026. Taking to X, previously Twitter, Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi stated, “Mr. President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support, and action. Last night you saw the millions of brave Iranians in the streets facing down live bullets. Today, they are facing not just bullets but a total communications blackout.” Many Iranian people, regarding the current situation, have stated that both the Iranian government and Trump share responsibility for the current state of affairs, due to Trump’s ability to incite individuals into taking to the streets via his words. However, Trump’s position regressed from what he initially supported to stating that the leaders of Iran had assured him that killings and executions would cease. He also indicated that the United States would not pursue any military action.The dramatic shift in President Trump and the way he has behaved since the initial favourable statements taken as encouragement to protest have come as a severe shock to many of the protesters. Many stated that President Trump had raised their hopes and put them in harm’s way only to back out from the position he initially took on. A businessman in Tehran stated that Trump caused these deaths as a result of his initial statements, in that he states that people only went out into the streets after hearing what Trump had said. A Tehran entrepreneur spoke to TIME Magazine about the number of deaths from protests, which was over 15,000, stating that “Trump is responsible for the death of these 15,000.” The entrepreneur explained that a lot of protestors were inspired to protest because of Trump saying that America is “locked and loaded.” According to him, the United States must have formed a partnership with the Iranian government to “betray the Iranians like that.”Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has publicly acknowledged for the first time that thousands of people were killed during recent nationwide protests, marking an unusual admission from the clerical leadership amid a fierce crackdown that has drawn international attention, reports Fox news. In a televised address on Saturday, Khamenei said the unrest, which began in late December over economic hardship and wider political grievances, resulted in “several thousand” deaths.