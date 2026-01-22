Home

Donald Trump’s speech in Davos: US President Donald Trump’s remarks at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, are currently a topic of discussion worldwide. In his nearly hour-and-a-quarter long address at Davos, Trump presented his views on a wide range of issues. So, let’s explore Trump’s nine arguments on nine issues, all in a question-and-answer format.

Trump’s speech in Davos 2026: The World Economic Forum (WEF), currently underway in the beautiful mountain town of Davos, Switzerland, is currently the center of global discussion. Leaders, business leaders, and policymakers from around the world are gathering here to deliberate on major issues such as the future economy, security, and the environment. But what’s grabbing the most headlines this time is US President Donald Trump’s nearly hour-and-a-quarter-long, passionate, and controversial address and statements in Davos. Let’s now analyze these key statements in an interesting question-and-answer format, where Trump presents his views on every major issue of the moment. So, through questions, let’s understand Trump’s nine arguments on nine issues.According to Trump, tariffs are a weapon to protect the US from “plunder.” He said that for decades, other countries sold goods tax-free in the US market, while the US suffered a huge trade deficit. He claims that tariffs reduced America’s monthly trade deficit by 77%, increased exports, and revived domestic industries, especially steel and manufacturing. In Trump’s words, “We impose taxes on imported goods, not on our own people, to strengthen American workers and companies.”Regarding Greenland, Trump clearly stated that this is not a fight over minerals or rare earths, but a question of national and international security. He argued that Greenland is strategically located between the US, Russia, and China, and only the US can truly protect it. Trump said, “During World War II, we saved Greenland, built bases, and later returned it to Denmark. Today, the situation has changed. In this era of missiles, nuclear weapons, and new warfare technologies, this area is essential to us.” He stressed that the US will not use force, but its military power is “unstoppable.According to Trump, no country can be strong without affordable and reliable energy. He called green energy policies the “Green New Scam” and claimed that they led to higher electricity prices and weakened industries in Europe. By increasing oil and gas production in the US, he claimed to have brought gasoline prices below $2 in many states. He said, “Why should we depend on expensive and unstable energy when we have alternatives like oil, gas, and nuclear?”Trump isn’t completely against EVs, but he says forcing them is wrong. He argues that China dominates the batteries, raw materials, and supply chains needed for EVs. He said, “We cannot make our industry and people dependent on technology that leaves us vulnerable to other powers.” According to Trump, gasoline, hybrid, nuclear, and other technologies should coexist in the US.Trump stated that a strong military is a guarantee of peace. He criticized NATO countries, saying that for years the United States shouldered nearly all the expenses, while other nations lagged behind. According to him, he forced NATO countries to spend 5% of their GDP on defense, strengthening the alliance. Referring to the crackdown on arms companies, he said that fast and efficient production will now be more important than profits.Trump described India as an “important partner.” He said that defense, trade, and strategic cooperation between India and the United States has steadily increased. He claims that he played a role in resolving tensions like the India-Pakistan issue through dialogue. According to Trump, “India is a big market, a major power, and the United States wants a strong relationship with it.”Trump directly blamed the Biden administration for this war. He said that if he had been president, this war would never have started. He explained that he is in talks with both sides, Russia and Ukraine, and his sole aim is to save innocent lives. Trump said, “This war is a major crisis not just for America, but for Europe. Thousands of soldiers are dying every month. I want to stop it.”Trump said that the US has shouldered the lion’s share of NATO’s burden, but in return, it hasn’t received the assurance that everyone will stand together in times of crisis. He also placed the Greenland issue in this context, saying that the US provides security, so it has the right to protect its interests.Trump rejected this accusation, saying that America wants to see the world as strong allies, not weak ones. In his words, “When America is strong, the world is strong.”In conclusion, Trump’s address and statement in Davos were not just a speech, but an open defense of his foreign and economic policies. On every issue, from tariffs to Greenland, energy to war, he adopted the same line: “America First, but Peace with Strength.” Now the world will decide how acceptable Trump’s arguments are.