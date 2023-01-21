Wife shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital, barricades herself in room, police say
Florida police were in a standoff Saturday trying to get a woman to surrender after she allegedly shot her terminally ill husband at a Daytona Beach hospital and then barricaded herself in his room.
Officers were called to AdventHealth Daytona Beach for a report of a person shot, the police department said in a news release on Twitter.
Staff and patients in surrounding rooms were evacuated. People are asked to avoid the area.
“At this time, the female is not seen as a threat to staff or patients,” police said. “No one else has been injured.”
Police said they are negotiating with the woman “to get her to surrender and come out of the hospital.” Authorities have not said what condition the husband is in.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Minyvonne Burke is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News.
Courtney Brogle contributed.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Wife of slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera says she’s expecting their ‘miracle’ baby one year after Harlem shooting
[ad_1] The widow of a New York City police officer fatally shot in Harlem one year ago announced that she...
With Great Salt Lake at rock bottom, lawmakers aim for rescue
[ad_1] Water volume on the Great Salt Lake has dropped by more than two-thirds since pioneers once settled the Salt...
How U.S. air travel became a nightmare
[ad_1] It came off as a rare moment of candor for the airline industry on Wednesday, when United Airlines CEO...
College wrestler missing after friends say he jumped into California ocean for ‘polar plunge’
[ad_1] A San Francisco State University wrestler is missing after jumping into Esplanade Beach for a "polar plunge," friends and...
‘Alice, Darling’ starring Anna Kendrick is a different kind of thriller
[ad_1] “Alice, Darling” has been billed as a thriller, and indeed the trailer’s building dread could easily lead you to...
After baby formula problems, Abbott Laboratories under DOJ investigation
[ad_1] Abbott Laboratories is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, the company confirmed Friday, almost a year after...
Average Rating