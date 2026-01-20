Home

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and status to share with loved ones

Celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji with heartfelt wishes, inspiring quotes, and beautiful messages to share with your loved ones.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, and status

Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes

Guru Nanak Jayanti Messages (for posts & captions)

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary, an atmosphere of reverence and devotion prevails across the country and the world. People send greetings to one another and remember the Guru’s path of truth, service, and compassion. Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings illuminate life and teach us to follow the path of humanity. On this special day, social media is also filled with messages of devotion and love. People share beautiful quotes and messages to wish family, friends, and loved ones. You too can send inspiring greetings to your loved ones on this holy day.“Speak only that which brings you honor.” — Guru Nanak Dev Ji “Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore.” “He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.”“Truth is high, but higher still is truthful living.” “Even kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God.” “There is but one God. His name is Truth. He is the Creator.” “Before becoming a Sikh, a Hindu, a Muslim, or a Christian, let’s become a human first.” “By listening, one becomes wise; by listening, one gains honor.” “Happiness lies in contentment, not in the endless chase for more.” “Those who have loved are those that have found God.”May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your dreams and bless you with peace and happiness. On this sacred day, may Guru Nanak Ji’s divine teachings fill your life with eternal light. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May his blessings be with you always. May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you towards the path of righteousness and truth. On this pious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may you find the strength to follow the right path and serve humanity. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings enlighten your heart and mind with wisdom and compassion. Sending you warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the divine light of Guru Nanak Dev Ji shine in your life forever. Let’s celebrate the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji by spreading peace, harmony, and kindness. May your life be full of eternal happiness and divine blessings on this Guru Nanak Jayanti.“Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh! Let’s walk the path shown by Guru Nanak Dev Ji — the path of truth, love, and unity.” “Let’s remember Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message — there is one God, and truth and kindness are His ways.” “Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings are timeless — they remind us that serving humanity is the purest form of worship.” ✨ “On Guru Nanak Jayanti, let’s pledge to follow the values of humility, honesty, and selfless service.” “May the light of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s wisdom illuminate your soul and guide you toward peace and prosperity.” “Celebrate this Guru Nanak Jayanti by spreading love and kindness — that’s the true spirit of his teachings.” “On this sacred day, let’s thank Guru Nanak Dev Ji for guiding us towards peace, equality, and compassion.”