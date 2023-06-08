World Brain Tumour Day observed across the globe

World Brain Tumour Day is observed on June 8 every year across the world to raise awareness and educate people about brain tumours, promoting early detection and treatment.

Talking about the importance of World Brain Tumour Day and how to deal with the condition in the most effective manner, Dr. Akhter Jawade, Director-East, Karkinos Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. said, “World Brain Tumour Day creates a platform to raise awareness about brain tumours regarding their screening, diagnosis, and the availability of advanced treatment facilities, thus helping the patients to make informed decisions. Brain tumours are abnormal growth of cells in form of a mass or swelling which may affect any part of the brain. It is one of the deadliest disorders which can affect both adults and children. The causes of brain tumours are mostly unknown. Persistent headaches, balancing problems, problems with memory, changes in vision or speech, should never be ignored. It is essential to be aware of the warning signs and symptoms that may indicate the presence of a brain tumour. It is not always the case that if you have a comparable symptom, you have a brain tumour. Because of the high mortality rate of brain cancer, it is vital to understand the symptoms. Early detection is the key where Doctors can easily detect brain tumours with certain diagnostic tests. At Karkinos Healthcare, we believe early detection is crucial when it comes to brain tumours, which helps in timely treatment of cancers, if detected. The growing cancer cases can be tackled only by improving access to early detection and delivering advanced treatments with comprehensive cancer-care.”

